just stop
2d ago

I would simply tell people who say they have these kinds of allergies that they should not eat in my restaurant because there’s always the possibility of contamination

TC Andrews
3d ago

The peanuts weren't there as requested, but she failed to say no peanut products as well. Furthermore, some dishes cannot be made without certain ingredients.

Rick Wright
2d ago

The fine is fine with me. It was an unfortunate accident. Let's be thankful she's okay. The best thing to do is buy the ingredients and make your own food at home.

