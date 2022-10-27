Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Dellandrea fined $2,333.33 for actions in Stars game
NEW YORK - - Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea has been fined $2,333.33, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin during NHL Game No. 127 in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 29, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
FLAMES SIGN LUCAS CIONA
The forward has inked a three-year entry-level deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Lucas Ciona to a three-year entry-level contract. Ciona, a native of Edmonton, AB, is off to a hot start in the Western Hockey League this season, leading the Seattle...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Come Home to Face Wild
After a loss in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday, the Blackhawks return to the United Center to play the Minnesota Wild. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After a loss in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday, the Blackhawks return...
NHL
Mailbag #40: Brett Pesce
RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce was kind enough to join us for this week's edition of the Segra Mailbag. Currently tied for the league-lead with his +10 rating, here's what #22 had to say in regard to your questions. (Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.)
NHL
NHL On Tap: Jets, Golden Knights meet, put win streaks on the line
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. The Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-0) are one of the early-season success stories in the NHL. They've won three in a row, including 4-0 against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, and four of five. The Winnipeg Jets (5-3-0) are another one. They also carry a three-game winning streak into their game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (8 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, TSN3, ESPN+, SN NOW). It is their second and final visit to Las Vegas this season, where they lost 5-2 on Oct. 20. I'll be honest, I didn't think either of these teams would provide a must-watch game this early in the season. I didn't pick either to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But that's why they play the games, or at least that's what I've been told. Vegas is doing it with goaltending and balanced scoring. The Golden Knights have eight players with at least two goals, none with more than five (forward Jonathan Marchessault). They had four different goal scorers against Anaheim and goalie Logan Thompson made 29 saves for his second shutout in six starts, dropping his goals-against average to 1.69 and raising his save percentage to .943. The Jets are piecing it together without coach Rick Bowness, who remains out recovering from COVID-19. They won back-to-back road games at the Los Angeles Kings (6-4) on Thursday and Arizona Coyotes (3-2 in overtime) on Friday. They also won 4-0 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. This one should be a fun nightcap to the weekend. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer.
NHL
Devils Shutout Defending Champs | GAME STORY
A Jack Hughes power play goal in the third was the lone goal of the game between the Avs and Devils. Jack Hughes' first power play goal of the season could not have come at a more timely moment. At 2:59 of the third period, Hughes rifled a shot past...
Yardbarker
Projected Maple Leafs’ Lineup for Kings’ Game Tonight & Commentary
The team will be trying to rebound from a 4-3 overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. They went behind 3-1 on two power-play goals; and, while they tried to battle back from that two-goal deficit they only were able to tie it up. They lost less than a minute gone in overtime.
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
Catching up with… Lane Hutson
MONTREAL -- Lane Hutson was a standout at Development Camp and he continues to impress as a freshman at Boston University. On Saturday night, the 18-year-old defenseman was the difference-maker for the Terriers against UMass Lowell with the game-tying goal late in regulation and the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory at Agganis Arena.
NHL
Ovechkin feeling lucky about chance to pass Howe for goals with one team
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin potentially has other milestones in his future that will garner more attention, but the one on the Washington Capitals left wing's immediate horizon has particular significance. With 784 goals during his 18 seasons with the Capitals heading into their game at the Carolina Hurricanes on...
NHL
Tkachuk brothers matchup, Jets-Golden Knights highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (Friday, 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSOH, NESN, SN NOW) The Bruins (7-1-0) are...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Winnipeg Jets in Home Opener
Oct. 28, 2022 | 7:30 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. At long last, the Arizona Coyotes are home. The Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at Mullett Arena tonight, their first regular season home game since April 29. The team opened its season with six...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Buffalo for Sabres Matchup
The Blackhawks play the Sabres in New York in the first season matchup between the two teams. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks meet the Sabres in Buffalo for the first matchup between the two teams this season. LAST...
NHL
It's all about the response: Stars look to fix mistakes Tuesday
DALLAS -- A lot of things went wrong for the Stars on Saturday afternoon. Jake Oettinger left the game with a lower body injury, Dallas continued taking too many penalties, and the New York Rangers sauntered off with a 6-3 win at American Airlines Center. It was the kind of...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0) look to continue their winning ways against the Anaheim Ducks (1-5-1) on Friday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. Saturday's game is the first meeting of the season between the Golden Knights and Ducks....
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ STL - 1:21 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that Christian Dvorak's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Blues net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Sharks
The Bolts have reached the finale of this three-game west coast trip, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center on Saturday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 1:52 | Kucherov cuts through the Sharks defense and circles the net, but Reimer is able to cover the near post and shut down the wraparound attempt.
