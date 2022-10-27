Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. The Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-0) are one of the early-season success stories in the NHL. They've won three in a row, including 4-0 against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, and four of five. The Winnipeg Jets (5-3-0) are another one. They also carry a three-game winning streak into their game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (8 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, TSN3, ESPN+, SN NOW). It is their second and final visit to Las Vegas this season, where they lost 5-2 on Oct. 20. I'll be honest, I didn't think either of these teams would provide a must-watch game this early in the season. I didn't pick either to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But that's why they play the games, or at least that's what I've been told. Vegas is doing it with goaltending and balanced scoring. The Golden Knights have eight players with at least two goals, none with more than five (forward Jonathan Marchessault). They had four different goal scorers against Anaheim and goalie Logan Thompson made 29 saves for his second shutout in six starts, dropping his goals-against average to 1.69 and raising his save percentage to .943. The Jets are piecing it together without coach Rick Bowness, who remains out recovering from COVID-19. They won back-to-back road games at the Los Angeles Kings (6-4) on Thursday and Arizona Coyotes (3-2 in overtime) on Friday. They also won 4-0 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. This one should be a fun nightcap to the weekend. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO