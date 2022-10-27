Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
FLAMES SIGN LUCAS CIONA
The forward has inked a three-year entry-level deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Lucas Ciona to a three-year entry-level contract. Ciona, a native of Edmonton, AB, is off to a hot start in the Western Hockey League this season, leading the Seattle...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Come Home to Face Wild
After a loss in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday, the Blackhawks return to the United Center to play the Minnesota Wild. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After a loss in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday, the Blackhawks return...
NHL
Dellandrea fined $2,333.33 for actions in Stars game
NEW YORK - - Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea has been fined $2,333.33, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin during NHL Game No. 127 in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 29, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
Mailbag #40: Brett Pesce
RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce was kind enough to join us for this week's edition of the Segra Mailbag. Currently tied for the league-lead with his +10 rating, here's what #22 had to say in regard to your questions. (Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.)
NHL
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Jets, Golden Knights meet, put win streaks on the line
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. The Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-0) are one of the early-season success stories in the NHL. They've won three in a row, including 4-0 against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, and four of five. The Winnipeg Jets (5-3-0) are another one. They also carry a three-game winning streak into their game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (8 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, TSN3, ESPN+, SN NOW). It is their second and final visit to Las Vegas this season, where they lost 5-2 on Oct. 20. I'll be honest, I didn't think either of these teams would provide a must-watch game this early in the season. I didn't pick either to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But that's why they play the games, or at least that's what I've been told. Vegas is doing it with goaltending and balanced scoring. The Golden Knights have eight players with at least two goals, none with more than five (forward Jonathan Marchessault). They had four different goal scorers against Anaheim and goalie Logan Thompson made 29 saves for his second shutout in six starts, dropping his goals-against average to 1.69 and raising his save percentage to .943. The Jets are piecing it together without coach Rick Bowness, who remains out recovering from COVID-19. They won back-to-back road games at the Los Angeles Kings (6-4) on Thursday and Arizona Coyotes (3-2 in overtime) on Friday. They also won 4-0 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. This one should be a fun nightcap to the weekend. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
Devils Shutout Defending Champs | GAME STORY
A Jack Hughes power play goal in the third was the lone goal of the game between the Avs and Devils. Jack Hughes' first power play goal of the season could not have come at a more timely moment. At 2:59 of the third period, Hughes rifled a shot past...
NHL
Golden Knights shut out Ducks, hand them seventh straight loss
Logan Thompson was perfect in net tonight, William Karlsson collected 2 points, helping the Golden Knights earn a 4-0 win over the Ducks. "That's a team win," Thompson said. "As a forward group and our D-core has been perfect all year. … They're making our (the goalies') jobs easy. We're seeing a lot of pucks. The stuff we don't see, they're getting in the way and blocking them."
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Sharks 3
Tampa Bay scores late to win the road trip finale in dramatic fashion. The Lightning are headed home from their three-game California trip with a winning record courtesy of some late heroics in San Jose on Saturday afternoon. With the game tied at three late in the third, a tic-tac-toe...
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
Checking in with RJ
Broadcaster Emeritus Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on the Sabres' first few games. I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the...
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets rally past Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of the Winnipeg Jets' 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves for the Jets (4-3-0), who opened a three-game road trip. Winnipeg plays at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in the second game of a back to back.
NHL
Jones helps Kraken hand Penguins fourth straight loss
SEATTLE -- Martin Jones made 32 saves, including 16 in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their fourth straight loss, 3-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. "This was a team win," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. "We talked about it before the game. We...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
It's all about the response: Stars look to fix mistakes Tuesday
DALLAS -- A lot of things went wrong for the Stars on Saturday afternoon. Jake Oettinger left the game with a lower body injury, Dallas continued taking too many penalties, and the New York Rangers sauntered off with a 6-3 win at American Airlines Center. It was the kind of...
NHL
BATTLE ALL SQUARED UP
Oilers rally to beat Flames in second installment of provincial rivalry after Calgary won opener. The Flames carried a one-goal lead into the third period Saturday night but the visiting Oilers would get a pair in the final frame en route to a 3-2 victory at the Scotiasbank Saddledome. NEED-TO-KNOW.
NHL
Devils Meet Blue Jackets in Sunday Matinee | PREVIEW
With five wins in their last six games, Devils look to keep rolling with Columbus coming to town. On the heels of an impressive 1-0 win over the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the Devils look to win their sixth game in their last seven contests when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town.
