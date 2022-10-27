Fulham are riding high as they return to Craven Cottage on a three-game unbeaten run to host Everton on Saturday in an English Premier League match. The Cottagers (5-3-4) are a surprising seventh in the Premier League table after a 3-2 victory against Leeds United last Sunday. Everton (3-4-5) also comes in on a high note after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday. That took some heat off manager Frank Lampard, at least temporarily. The Toffees need to find some goals, and Fulham have been giving up plenty. On the other hand, the Cottagers can score with the best of them and face a stingy Toffees back line, so something will have to give Saturday.

2 DAYS AGO