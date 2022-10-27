Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Paul Ince Slams ‘Absolute Total Joke’ Referee After Penalty Error In Burnley Defeat
The Royals will feel unlucky after a last-minute winner for Burnley secured three points for the home side at Turf Moor. Tom Ince gave Reading the lead in the second half but Burnley equalised shortly after. Reading had the stronger finish and Tom Ince had a strong claim for a penalty waved away by the referee in stoppage time. Unfortunately, Burnley scored a very late winner to secure the victory.
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
SB Nation
Graham Potter admits Chelsea may have been ‘a little bit too open’ as Brighton hit for four
Mr Potter looked into his spellbook earlier this week when Chelsea were in Salzburg, and pulled out a formation that could be best described as a 3-1-2-1-3 — a compact back three, a narrow midfield diamond, and a wide front three with the nominal wing-backs really more like wide forwards. It generated plenty of attacking chances (after the first 20 very shaky minutes) but left acres of spaces on both flanks. Salzburg failed to exploit those spaces.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola Right to Relieve Riyad Mahrez of Man City Penalty Duties
It is arguable that Manchester City would have won Champions League already if they were excellent at taking penalties. Sergio Aguero missed a crucial penalty against Tottenham in 2019 that later cost the team a semi-final place in the competition. City could have beaten Ajax in the semis and met Liverpool in the final.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Almiron, Hojbjerg, Edwards, De Gea, Nunez
Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini says Arsenal and Manchester City are among a number of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who would cost more than the 100m euros Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazil forward Antony. (Calciomercato.it, via Mirror) Real Madrid hope to beat Premier League...
SB Nation
Burnley vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading face one of their toughest tests of the season this afternoon as they take on a recently relegated Burnley side, who are hot favourites to win all three points. Coming from behind to claim an excellent 4-2 victory at Sunderland last weekend and securing a 1-0 victory over Norwich City in midweek, the Clarets will be full of confidence coming into this tie and have the squad depth to cope with their busy schedule.
SB Nation
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
SB Nation
View From The Town End: Burnley
Reading have just one more side in the current top six left to play: Burnley. The Clarets sit top of the table with 32 points after eight wins, eight draws and a solitary defeat, which came all the way back in mid-August. Getting anything from this trip will be a tall order for the Royals.
SB Nation
Burnley 2-1 Reading: Player Ratings
In all honesty, I can’t remember him having a huge amount to do until he produced a wonderful save from Brownhill to keep it at 1-1. It was a save that should’ve earned us a point or helped us take home all three, but we all know how that panned out.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Preview: Lurking Unai shirking Villa?
Newcastle faces Aston Villa as part of MD14 on Saturday and that should have meant that, in the current context and state of affairs, the Magpies would oppose Unai Emery. Emery, in case you missed it, just took charge of the Villans a few days ago after the Lions inevitably decided to part ways with a very disappointing and underperforming-on-the-bench Steven Gerrard. The record from the Liverpool legend while managing Aston Villa was, simply put, beyond putrid.
SB Nation
Match Recap: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United - Meslier & Summerville the heroes as Whites win at Anfield
Leeds United took a more than surprising three points from Liverpool, climbing out of the bottom three and ending a seven-game winless run in the process. The Whites couldn’t have hoped for a better start when Joe Gomez played a blind ball back to Allison while under pressure from Brenden Aaronson, only for his keeper to slip and leave the goal wide open for Rodrigo to arrive and tap home the opening goal.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “We Need To Use the Confidence From Amsterdam”
In preparation for Liverpool’s match against Leeds United on Saturday evening, manager Jürgen Klopp gave some words of encouragement in the match programme. While their league form has been disappointing, after a bad start, they have been doing well in the Champions League. In midweek, they beat Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam. Klopp wants his team to take that energy and pushing forward against Leeds.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side. A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.
SB Nation
Why Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara could be vital for Unai Emery at Aston Villa
Just over a month ago, things looked bleak for Aston Villa, particularly in the midfield department. Douglas Luiz was linked with a move to a host of top clubs around Europe and extensively chased by Arsenal on deadline day. Most expected the Brazilian would leave this season as the expiration of his previous deal loomed large.
SB Nation
Kepa Arrizabalaga named to preliminary Spain squad for World Cup — report
We have just barely two weeks of proper football left, before we take a six-week break for FIFA’s latest exercise in corruption, human rights violations, and oh yeah, a bit of mass entertainment as well. That latter bit still makes the World Cup the biggest sporting event on this planet, and still makes participation in the World Cup the pinnacle of a footballing career.
SB Nation
Sean Longstaff: The Scapegoat
The Scapegoat. Every side has one and Newcastle United are no exception. In fact, Eddie Howe’s side have a few. At present, it is Sean Longstaff. Despite Newcastle’s excellent run of form in which the midfielder has played an important part, Longstaff has not escaped criticism from supporters and some of the media. Howe, though, has been full of praise for the midfielder:
CBS Sports
Fulham vs. Everton prediction, odds, line, spread: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 29, 2022
Fulham are riding high as they return to Craven Cottage on a three-game unbeaten run to host Everton on Saturday in an English Premier League match. The Cottagers (5-3-4) are a surprising seventh in the Premier League table after a 3-2 victory against Leeds United last Sunday. Everton (3-4-5) also comes in on a high note after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday. That took some heat off manager Frank Lampard, at least temporarily. The Toffees need to find some goals, and Fulham have been giving up plenty. On the other hand, the Cottagers can score with the best of them and face a stingy Toffees back line, so something will have to give Saturday.
SB Nation
Everton at Fulham: Opposition Analysis | Can Frank Outsmart Marco?
Everton ended their three-game losing slump last weekend with a resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal palace at Goodison Park, a result that restored a lot of faith in manager Frank Lampard's methods and the ability of the team to find the back of the net. Now, the Blues have to demonstrate the capacity to bring that same energetic, aggressive performance on the road to Craven Cottage, where they take on Marco Silva’s surprise package, Fulham in Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off.
Comments / 0