ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

PREDAPPIO, Italy (AP) — Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The...
SFGate

US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they've turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead. Xi has...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

At least 68 killed in India bridge collapse

AHMEDABAD, India, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 68 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy