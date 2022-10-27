Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KGW
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lays out her thoughts on homelessness in Portland
We previously talked to challenger Rene Gonzalez to get his take on homelessness. Now we’re talking to the incumbent, Jo Ann Hardesty.
Pickleball courts to be added to street known for camping in Laurelhurst Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some big changes are coming to a stretch of road through Portland's Laurelhurst Park. The city's Parks & Recreation is taking over management of two blocks of Southeast Oak Street and plans to add amenities including pickleball courts and a skateboard half-pipe. At the direction of...
KGW
Experiencing homelessness while having criminal record in Portland
Many Portlanders experiencing homelessness with a felony record have to clear high barriers to get off the streets and into housing. KGW connects with those impacted.
KGW
Portland police officer works to connect with community through Instagram account
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trying to connect with the community through social media has been Portland police officer David Baer's mission for more than a year after taking over the Central Bike Squad's Instagram account. Baer patrols the Old Town neighborhood. "A lot of the comments on our content are...
KGW
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
OMSI's Marvel exhibit hosts 'Anyone Can Be a Hero' organ donation fundraiser
PORTLAND, Ore. — Donate Life Northwest is kicking off its "Anyone Can Be a Hero" campaign with a super fun event on Saturday, Nov. 12 at OMSI. It will be a night of superheroes, fundraising and a celebration of organ donors, transplant recipients and supporters. Attendees will have exclusive...
Central Library in downtown Portland to reopen on Tuesday after months-long closure
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Central Library for Multnomah County in downtown Portland reopens to the public after being closed for three months for renovations. A second and longer closure will come in 2023 as the library continues to upgrade and modernize its facilities, systems and other branches.
Frustration among Portland bars and restaurants amid frequent break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — A boarded up door at PDX Sliders is evidence of an early morning break-in late last week. "Very frustrating," said Ryan Rollins, who owns the popular eatery on Southeast Division Street. Restaurant security video shows one person acting as a lookout during the break-in while a...
Portland working on 'resolution' in ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — In early September, 10 Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city of Portland over homeless tents and debris blocking city sidewalks. It’s the first lawsuit of its kind in Portland. “I have to sometimes go in the road to get around them and I don’t...
KGW
Multnomah County Central Library reopening to patrons in November
The downtown library was closed to visitors for three months, as crews worked on phase one of renovations. A longer closure for construction is planned for 2023.
KGW
Wicked West Ep. 2: The Hanging Holiday
Edward Gallagher was the first man to be legally hanged in Clark County, Washington, as punishment for the murder of a local farmer. He died in 1890 at the age of 27.
KGW
Ranked choice voting is on Portland ballots, part of charter reform | The Story | Nov. 1, 2022
If Measure 26-228 passes, Portlanders will begin voting using the ranked choice method. That being the case, what would this mean for voting in later elections?
The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
KGW
Oregon mayor allegedly shot at family during road rage episode in Hood River County
PARKDALE, Ore. — The mayor of a small Columbia River Gorge town is in custody and facing multiple charges after allegedly being involved in a road rage shooting near the community of Parkdale on Monday, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office. Dowen Jones of Rufus was arrested...
Portland city council candidate's downtown campaign office vandalized
PORTLAND, Ore. — The campaign office of Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez in downtown Portland was vandalized Sunday, according to Portland police. Officers said on Sunday morning, they found two large windows shattered at the office on Southwest Salmon Street and 11th Avenue along with a rock inside the building. They estimate the damage to be worth around $8,000.
Postcards circulating a week before election draw concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of postcards that been making the rounds in Multnomah County leading up to Election Day have left some voters feeling concerned. The postcards contain messages urging people to vote, but some recipients have felt the specific wording is a bit threatening. One of the...
‘It’s almost pointless’: Homeless people with felony charges lose hope of getting off the streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of homeless encampments line parts of Portland’s Southeast Powell Boulevard. It’s a popular place for many homeless people with cars and large tents and a hot spot for the city’s Rapid Response crews. While everyone has a different story about how they...
KGW
Big snowstorm in Portland is possible this winter but not likely | Rod Hill Winter Outlook 2022-23
A third La Niña in a row means a rainy, mild November and December. After January, we can expect some snow, maybe 2 to 3 inches, but a large snowstorm is unlikely.
How to turn in your ballot in Oregon and Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — There's less than a week to go until Election Day next Tuesday, Nov. 8, although in Oregon and Washington it might be more accurate to call it the day the election ends — thanks to the states' mail-in ballot systems, voting has already been underway for more than week.
Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
Comments / 0