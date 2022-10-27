ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Portland city council candidate's downtown campaign office vandalized

PORTLAND, Ore. — The campaign office of Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez in downtown Portland was vandalized Sunday, according to Portland police. Officers said on Sunday morning, they found two large windows shattered at the office on Southwest Salmon Street and 11th Avenue along with a rock inside the building. They estimate the damage to be worth around $8,000.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

How to turn in your ballot in Oregon and Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — There's less than a week to go until Election Day next Tuesday, Nov. 8, although in Oregon and Washington it might be more accurate to call it the day the election ends — thanks to the states' mail-in ballot systems, voting has already been underway for more than week.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries

PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
