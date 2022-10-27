Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at Sioux Falls Tuesday for a new pork processing facility. Wholestone Farms financed the project. The facility is known as “The Butcher Shop.” More than 150 people, many business leaders and Sioux Falls chamber members attended the event to show support for the project. Luke Minion serves as the chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms and says the facility is designed to custom process hogs. Controversy has followed the project as well as the proposed larger commercial pork processing facility. Minion says there are more than 200 farmers associated with Wholestone Farms. He says the initial “Butcher Shop” facility will process around 20 to 25 hogs a week allowing local consumers to select pork from local pork producers. Sioux Falls residents will vote on whether they want the new processing facility to be in the area. Meanwhile, Minion says Wholestone Farms intends to move ahead with their plans for the larger commercial pork plant. Minion says Wholestone Farms is thankful for the Sioux Falls business community and economic development showing support. Monday is when the first hogs are scheduled to be processed in the new “Butcher Shop” facility.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO