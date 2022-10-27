ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Southwest Airlines forecasts 'strong' fourth quarter on travel boom

(Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday forecast "strong" earnings in the current quarter after third-quarter profit topped Wall Street estimates, with demand for travel showing no signs of easing despite mounting economic worries. The Dallas-based carrier expects operating revenue to jump 13%-17% in the quarter through December versus the same...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
TheStreet

Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day

U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
The Hill

Seriously low diesel supply threatens to worsen inflation

A seriously low U.S. and global diesel supply is likely to drive up fuel costs and worsen inflation, raising concerns as the cold weather months approach. “The national numbers for distillates are pretty tight,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s uncomfortable. That doesn’t mean...
US News and World Report

For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam

(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
daystech.org

Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped shares elbow their well beyond per week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced greater than 800 factors, or 2.6%, to a two-month excessive, because it additionally notched a fourth-straight week of beneficial properties and its finest week of the 12 months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The strikes got here at the same time as Treasury yields climbed again above 4%.
Benzinga

YouTube, Google Search Hit By Ad Pullbacks In Q3 — CFO Sees 'Larger Headwinds' From Strong Dollar Ahead

Advertiser pullbacks on YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG intensified in the third quarter. What Happened: Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the third-quarter earnings call, “On the Q2 call, we noted a pullback in spend by some advertisers on YouTube network, and these pullbacks ... increased in the third quarter."
PYMNTS

US Business Activity Keeps Shrinking With Low Demand, High Inflation

Business activity in the U.S. shrank for the fourth month in a row amid continued high inflation and a decline in demand. That's according to a report Monday (Oct. 24) from S&P Global Market Intelligence, which showed its flash composite purchasing managers output index falling 2.2 points to 47.3. “The...
Benzinga

Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast

Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
tipranks.com

Shopify Up After Strong Q3 Results

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were on an upward trajectory in pre-market trading on Thursday as the e-commerce company announced revenues of $1.4 billion in the third quarter, up by 22% year-over-year, coming in ahead of consensus estimates by $30 million. Adjusted net loss came in at $0.02 per share...
US News and World Report

German Authorities Looking Into Reports of Illegal Chinese Police in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Authorities in Germany are investigating whether China maintains an illegal extraterritorial police station in Frankfurt, a spokesperson said, a week before Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads on an already contested visit to the economic giant. The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A...
The Guardian

Foxtons reports 25% rise in revenues but tougher 2023 lies ahead

The London estate agent Foxtons has flagged a “less certain” sales market, as it reported a 25% rise in third-quarter revenues driven by higher rents and longer contracts for tenants. Revenues in the three months to 30 September rose to £43.8m, taking revenues for the first nine months...
Fox Business

Tech shares fall, Clorox recall and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. ALPHABET DISAPPOINTS: Google parent Alphabet shares are down 6.5% in premarket trading after revenue grew 6% to $69.1 billion, but the tally fell short of Wall Street estimates. The growth was the slowest since 2020 as reported by Dow Jones.

