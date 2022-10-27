Read full article on original website
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
Harrods doubles MD’s pay to £2.3m despite collecting £6m in furlough support
Harrods more than doubled the pay of managing director, Michael Ward, last year to £2.3m, even as the company collected almost £6m in government support under the furlough scheme. Ward, understood to be the highest paid director at the upmarket department story in Knightsbridge, west London, increased his...
CNBC
Activist Starboard takes a stake in Vertiv, and an opportunity to boost margins is in sight
Business: designs, manufactures and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. The company went public through a SPAC merger in the first quarter of 2020 with GS Acquisition Holdings, a SPAC co-sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group and David M. Cote, CEO of GSAH and former executive chairman of the board and CEO of Honeywell. Cote currently serves as the Vertiv's executive chairman.
TechCrunch
Here’s why ServiceNow’s stock soared in a week of dismal tech earnings reports
Even an enterprise stalwart like Salesforce is behind hounded by activist investors. The fact is that few have been spared, whether startups or established public companies. We’ve seen a litany of stories on hiring freezes, layoff announcements, and tech stocks taking bigger hits than an NFL quarterback behind a bad offensive line — in other words, getting crushed.
US News and World Report
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
US News and World Report
ECB's Next Rate Move Likely Between 50 and 75 Bps, Knot Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) could hike its interest rates by 75 basis points again at its next policy meeting in December, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday. The central bank for the 19 countries that share the euro raised the interest rate it pays...
TechCrunch
GenZero’s Frederick Teo on ‘limitless’ opportunities in climate tech
GenZero is a $3.6 billion investment company that is backed by Temasek, already known for its climate investing. Teo talked about how it gauges companies before investing, supporting nascent technologies and solutions in the space and what startups can tackle in the next two decades. This Q&A was edited for length, and you can watch the full conversation here or at the bottom of the article.
AOL Corp
Seagate Plunges After Clocking 35% Revenue Decline In Q1; Misses Consensus; To Axe 3K Jobs
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported a first-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 34.7% year-over-year to $2.04 billion, missing the consensus of $2.10 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.48 missed the consensus of $0.76. Adjusted gross margin contracted by 650 bps to 24.5%, and adjusted operating margin declined by 1,110 bps...
The Future of Automation Requires Visual Media Management Now
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Unleash live, one of the world’s leading A.I. video analytics platforms, announced today a major release of media management capabilities to make using the platform more powerful and intuitive for enterprise, public safety and government organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005067/en/ Having a centralized home for all visual media assets captured by CCTV, field workers using smart phones and drones prepares organizations for the inevitable adoption of automating visual data insights even if automation is not on your agenda - yet. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Chevron's $11.2 billion quarterly profit soars past estimates
The surge comes as oil companies book mounting profits with prices near record levels and supplies tight on output cuts during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as market disruption from the war in Ukraine. Chevron posted a third-quarter net profit of $11.2 billion, or $5.78 per share - almost double...
Octopus Energy announces takeover of collapsed supplier Bulb
Octopus Energy Group has sealed a deal to take on its collapsed rival Bulb Energy. Octopus said it would take on the company’s 1.5 million customers, “bringing an end to taxpayer losses and uncertainty for Bulb customers and its 650 employees”. Bulb Energy has been run with...
BBC
Danske Bank in NI makes £80m pre-tax profit in nine months
Danske Bank in Northern Ireland made a pre-tax profit of almost £80m in the first nine months of 2022, up 60% on the same period last year. The bank said the surge in deposits since the pandemic was flattening off. In 2019, before the pandemic, the bank was holding...
CNBC
Shopify shares pop 17% on smaller-than-expected loss
Loss per share: loss of 2 cents, adjusted, vs. loss of 7 cents expected by analysts according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $1.37 billion vs $1.33 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was up 22% from the same quarter last year, but Shopify said the strong U.S. dollar weighed on its sales.
US News and World Report
Comcast Quarterly Revenue Beats but Broadband, Advertising Growth Muted
(Reuters) -Comcast Corp's third-quarter revenue edged past Wall Street's expectations on Thursday, thanks to a steady rebound in its theme parks and studios businesses, but sluggish broadband subscriber growth and a decline in advertising sales continue to weigh on the media company. Comcast added 14,000 broadband customers in the quarter,...
The end of the line for Credit Suisse
Up until this week, Credit Suisse could credibly lay claim to being a bulge-bracket bank, alongside maybe eight others in the world. It might have been a troubled bank, but it was huge, and tried to offer a full menu of financial services to its customers. Why it matters: Now,...
US News and World Report
Twitter Shares to Be Suspended on NYSE as Musk Nears Takeover
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, the New York Stock Exchange's website showed, as billionaire Elon Musk faces a court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Musk, the world's richest person, visited Twitter's headquarters in San...
CNBC
Amazon stock sinks 13% on weak fourth-quarter guidance
Amazon reported third-quarter results on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates. It also gave a disappointing sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The stock sunk in extended trading. shares plummeted 13% in extended trading on Thursday after the company issued a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast and missed on revenue estimates. Here are...
Shell 3Q earnings double, stir debate on energy profit tax
LONDON (AP) — Shell’s earnings more than doubled in the third quarter, fueling the debate over taxes on energy producers’ windfall profits as they have benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Adjusted earnings, which exclude one-time items and fluctuations...
Credit Suisse cutting 2,700 jobs in fourth quarter, expects more by 2025
Credit Suisse Group AG is reducing its workforce by 5% in the fourth quarter and plans to trim its headcount even more by 2025, the company said Thursday.
