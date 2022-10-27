UK house prices will fall by nearly 8 per cent next year and then almost stagnate for four years, the UK’s biggest mortgage lender is forecasting.But in a worst-case scenario, they could plummet by nearly 18 per cent, according to Lloyds Banking Group.The FTSE-100 lender said it expected the UK economy to shrink by at least 1 per cent next year – and potentially by as much as 4.5 per cent.Higher interest rates and the bleak economic outlook were likely to lead to a slowdown in mortgage lending over the next year, Lloyds said.According to its forecast, house prices will fall...

3 DAYS AGO