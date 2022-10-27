ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Zoran Bogdanovic

Home prices in the United States could fall by up to 20% next year.

Home prices fell in the second half of 2022, as demand for residential real estate cooled in a number of cities across the United States. According to a prominent Wall Street economist, prices could continue to fall by up to 20% next year as mortgage rates rise and the housing market normalizes in the aftermath of the pandemic.
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MySanAntonio

This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers

Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
Daily Mail

Pending home sales plunge 31% from a year ago to their lowest level since 2010 as high mortgage rates scare buyers and sellers from the market

Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes have fallen for a fourth straight month, as the housing market buckles under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2 percent last month from August, and 31 percent from a year ago.
thecentersquare.com

‘Declining ever since’: Home prices continue to fall since spring

(The Center Square) – Housing prices dropped again in August, continuing a trend of falling housing prices around the country, according to newly released data. The S&P Dow Jones Indices released housing price data that showed the U.S. National Index fell 0.9% in August. “The forceful deceleration in U.S....
The Independent

UK house prices will fall by 8% next year, Lloyds predicts

UK house prices will fall by nearly 8 per cent next year and then almost stagnate for four years, the UK’s biggest mortgage lender is forecasting.But in a worst-case scenario, they could plummet by nearly 18 per cent, according to Lloyds Banking Group.The FTSE-100 lender said it expected the UK economy to shrink by at least 1 per cent next year – and potentially by as much as 4.5 per cent.Higher interest rates and the bleak economic outlook were likely to lead to a slowdown in mortgage lending over the next year, Lloyds said.According to its forecast, house prices will fall...
mailplus.co.uk

House prices could crash 18pc next year, warns Lloyds

HOUSE prices are set to slide for the next two years, Lloyds Bank warned, as higher mortgage rates bite. After pandemic lockdowns fuelled red-hot activity in the property market, Lloyds is now expecting house prices to fall by 7.9pc in 2023 and 0.5pc in 2024, before picking up again in 2025.
AOL Corp

Pending home sales drop more than expected in September

Signed contracts to buy existing homes in the U.S. plunged more than expected in September as expensive borrowing costs push more entry-level homebuyers out of the market. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales dropped 31% in September compared with the same month a year ago, according to data released Friday. On a monthly basis, pending home sales plummeted 10.2% — far more than the 3.8% decline projected by Econoday's consensus.

