Read full article on original website
Related
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall
Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
Home prices are finally falling. But how low will they go?
The US housing market is in the midst of a major shift. After two years of stratospheric price appreciation, home prices have peaked and are on their way back down.
Home Buyers Face Another Rising Hurdle Besides Interest Rates
With the U.S. residential real estate market is in cool-down mode this autumn, home prices remain relatively high – at least from a historical point of view. According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the average cost of a home in the U.S. in 2022 stands at $344,000. That’s up 20% from 2021.
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
Updated: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
These 335 housing markets are at "high" or "very high" risk of falling home prices.
Lumber prices have defied a cooling housing market to climb 26% in October, but surging mortgage rates will keep a lid on further upside
Lumber prices have rallied 26% so far in October, but further gains may be limited as the housing market slows down. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7% in amid the Fed's ongoing rate hike policy. "At 7% interest rates, I wouldn't expect lumber to do much for a...
Home prices in the United States could fall by up to 20% next year.
Home prices fell in the second half of 2022, as demand for residential real estate cooled in a number of cities across the United States. According to a prominent Wall Street economist, prices could continue to fall by up to 20% next year as mortgage rates rise and the housing market normalizes in the aftermath of the pandemic.
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
MySanAntonio
This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers
Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
Pending home sales plunge 31% from a year ago to their lowest level since 2010 as high mortgage rates scare buyers and sellers from the market
Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes have fallen for a fourth straight month, as the housing market buckles under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2 percent last month from August, and 31 percent from a year ago.
Mortgage Rates Rise to 20-Year High of 6.92% — How Has It Affected Rental Costs?
On a day when the bad economic news seemed to hit like an anvil -- including higher-than-expected inflation and tumbling stock prices -- the U.S. housing market got some bad news of its own in the...
Inflation could fall back to the Fed's 2% target quicker than the market expects as housing prices are primed for a 20% decline, chief economist says
Home prices could crash 20% as housing supply begins to rise, according to ING Economics. But a silver lining of such a steep decline in home prices is that inflation would fall quicker than expected. A swift fall in shelter CPI "could help to get inflation down to 2% far...
thecentersquare.com
‘Declining ever since’: Home prices continue to fall since spring
(The Center Square) – Housing prices dropped again in August, continuing a trend of falling housing prices around the country, according to newly released data. The S&P Dow Jones Indices released housing price data that showed the U.S. National Index fell 0.9% in August. “The forceful deceleration in U.S....
UK house prices will fall by 8% next year, Lloyds predicts
UK house prices will fall by nearly 8 per cent next year and then almost stagnate for four years, the UK’s biggest mortgage lender is forecasting.But in a worst-case scenario, they could plummet by nearly 18 per cent, according to Lloyds Banking Group.The FTSE-100 lender said it expected the UK economy to shrink by at least 1 per cent next year – and potentially by as much as 4.5 per cent.Higher interest rates and the bleak economic outlook were likely to lead to a slowdown in mortgage lending over the next year, Lloyds said.According to its forecast, house prices will fall...
mailplus.co.uk
House prices could crash 18pc next year, warns Lloyds
HOUSE prices are set to slide for the next two years, Lloyds Bank warned, as higher mortgage rates bite. After pandemic lockdowns fuelled red-hot activity in the property market, Lloyds is now expecting house prices to fall by 7.9pc in 2023 and 0.5pc in 2024, before picking up again in 2025.
New home sales plummeted 11 percent in September amid sky-high mortgage rates
New home sales fell rapidly in September amid sky-high mortgage rates that are pushing buyers out of the once-hot housing market. Sales of new single-family homes in September fell by 10.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 603,000 units, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Wednesday.
AOL Corp
Pending home sales drop more than expected in September
Signed contracts to buy existing homes in the U.S. plunged more than expected in September as expensive borrowing costs push more entry-level homebuyers out of the market. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales dropped 31% in September compared with the same month a year ago, according to data released Friday. On a monthly basis, pending home sales plummeted 10.2% — far more than the 3.8% decline projected by Econoday's consensus.
Comments / 0