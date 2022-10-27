Read full article on original website
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Brazil election: Lula’s challenge hangs in balance amid voter suppression claims
The future of one of the world’s largest democracies and the Amazon rainforest was on a knife edge as Brazil held its most important election in decades and its far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, battled to cling to power amid claims that security forces were engaged in a pro-Bolsonaro voter suppression campaign.
‘Most important election in our lives’: Millions in Brazil go to polls in high-stakes presidential vote
Millions of Brazilians are voting in the most momentous election in the country’s recent history amid great uncertainty over the outcome and deep trepidation about what will unfold in the aftermath.The latest opinion polls gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader widely known as Lula, a lead of between 4 and 8 per cent over the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro. This should, in theory, point towards a slender victory for Lula following a bitter election race filled with accusations and recriminations. The polls, however, played a part in inaccurate predictions that the 77-year old would...
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
More than 60 people died and nearly 2000 others were rescued after a suspension bridge collapsed in India on Sunday, officials said.
From farming to fermentation: how New Zealand could 'brew up' new foods to reduce agricultural emissions
New Zealand agriculture contributed 50% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, an unusually high proportion by world standards. Dairy farming was responsible for about half of the 39.1 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂-eq) emitted, or 25% of all emissions. Addressing the problem of New Zealand’s agricultural emissions has mainly focused on technical fixes aimed at reducing methane and nitrous oxide produced by livestock and fertiliser and relying on voluntary agreements with the industry. But these measures may not result in substantial emissions reductions any time soon. Reductions of less than 1% are predicted according to one analysis...
Floods are natural, but human decisions make disasters. We need to reflect on the endless cycles of blame
As the Victorian city of Echuca prepared for flooding this week, the council moved rapidly to build a temporary earthen levee as others sandbagged. This kept some homes dry, likely worsened flooding in others, and prompted blame from many sides. For example, homeowner Nick Dean told 3AW: You can imagine the anger with council who put this levee up and … it’s made it worse because the waters hit it and bounced back (to my home). After storms of rain come storms of blame. In the shock that follows disasters we often focus on those at hand - the emergency services and...
Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
China Names Chen Yixin as State Security Minister -Parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People's Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee during its once-every-five-years congress...
No 10 alarm as Boris Johnson plans to attend Cop27 climate summit
A row over prime minister Rishi Sunak’s refusal to attend the Cop27 climate summit took an extraordinary twist on Saturday night as the Observer was informed that his predecessor but one – Boris Johnson – is planning to attend the event. Several sources said they had been...
Overcrowded Stadium Crush Kills 11 People in Congolese Capital
KINSHASA (Reuters) -Eleven people were killed on Saturday, including two police officers, in a crush at an overcrowded stadium concert in Kinshasa headlined by Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, the interior minister said. The capital's Stadium of Martyrs was packed beyond its capacity of 80,000 and some of the crowd ended...
'Perfect Storm' Swirls as Canadians Face Hot Inflation, Rising Rates
OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - At a warehouse on an industrial stretch in Ottawa, giant metal crates of donated groceries are piled high as volunteers sort canned goods, pasta and other foods to be distributed to pantries around the Canadian city. Demand has surged 33% at the Ottawa Food Bank from...
Deeply Divided, Brazilians Abroad Join Long Queues to Vote in Tense Presidential Runoff
LISBON (Reuters) - Brazilian Ieda Ferreira woke up at the crack of dawn to join a long queue in Portugal's capital Lisbon, her home for the past five years, to vote in her country's presidential runoff. Brazil, she said, was more divided than ever. "Brazil has become very polarised," said...
Australia Repatriates Australian Women and Children From Syrian Refugee Camp
SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Australian government has repatriated four Australian women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said on Saturday in a resumption of a controversial programme. The repatriation to New South Wales state, criticised by the Liberal-National opposition, is part of bringing...
Traveller Fined, Refused Entry to Australia for 'Significant' Biosecurity Breach
SYDNEY (Reuters) - An international traveller has been fined and refused entry to Australia after trying to bring meat into the country in what the government said on Sunday was a "significant breach" of biosecurity laws to protect Australia from foot and mouth disease. Australia earlier this year stepped up...
BBC
NI Protocol talks between UK and EU to continue
EU-UK talks will continue on how to fix issues with the post-Brexit treaty known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following a phone call on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his European Commission counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, tweeted that talks will continue. Mr Šefčovič said the...
South Africa's Telkom Launches 5G Network With Huawei
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African telecoms operator Telkom has launched its 5G high-speed internet network using technology from China's Huawei Technologies, the companies said on Thursday. Telkom, part-owned by the state, joins bigger rivals Vodacom and MTN and smaller peer rain in the 5G race, as it wants to boost...
‘Underpaid, undervalued’: March of the Mummies protests take place across UK
Thousands join demonstration against a childcare structure they say is setting families up for failure
getnews.info
Chromatography Resin Market is Appraised to be Valued at US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 260 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 294 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Chromatography Resin Market””. Chromatography Resin Market by Type, Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Mixed Mode), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage) and Region. The chromatography resin market size...
North Korea Fires Two Missiles Into Sea as South Korea Wraps up Drills
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said, while South Korean forces were wrapping up nearly two weeks of exercises aimed at deterring their northern neighbour. The missile launches, at a time of growing fears that North Korea...
