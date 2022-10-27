Read full article on original website
CNBC
Chevron's $11.2 billion quarterly profit soars past estimates
The surge comes as oil companies book mounting profits with prices near record levels and supplies tight on output cuts during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as market disruption from the war in Ukraine. Chevron posted a third-quarter net profit of $11.2 billion, or $5.78 per share - almost double...
Meta's quarterly profit dives as tough economy hits tech
Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment. The number of monthly active users at Facebook was up just two percent to 2.96 billion at the end of September, Meta reported.
Harrods doubles MD’s pay to £2.3m despite collecting £6m in furlough support
Harrods more than doubled the pay of managing director, Michael Ward, last year to £2.3m, even as the company collected almost £6m in government support under the furlough scheme. Ward, understood to be the highest paid director at the upmarket department story in Knightsbridge, west London, increased his...
GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.The Detroit automaker, which initially targeted the year 2050 to achieve its all-renewables goal, said it secured sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states.In early 2021, GM moved up its all-renewables target date to 2030, then advanced that goal by five years this week.The five-year difference will help erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning...
BBC
Danske Bank in NI makes £80m pre-tax profit in nine months
Danske Bank in Northern Ireland made a pre-tax profit of almost £80m in the first nine months of 2022, up 60% on the same period last year. The bank said the surge in deposits since the pandemic was flattening off. In 2019, before the pandemic, the bank was holding...
US News and World Report
South Africa's Telkom Launches 5G Network With Huawei
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African telecoms operator Telkom has launched its 5G high-speed internet network using technology from China's Huawei Technologies, the companies said on Thursday. Telkom, part-owned by the state, joins bigger rivals Vodacom and MTN and smaller peer rain in the 5G race, as it wants to boost...
US News and World Report
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
Meta Joins Chorus of Tech Giants Feeling Advertising Pinch in Q3, Net Income Falls 52 Percent
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported $27.7 billion in second-quarter revenue, down 4 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago, continuing a trend of ad-supported tech companies feeling the pain of a tougher macroeconomic environment and renewed competition from competitors like TikTok. However, the company beat Wall Street expectations for revenue. The company had previously forecast revenue of $26 billion–28.5 billion for the quarter, so it met its own guidance.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeta Shareholder Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Limit Metaverse Spending, Cut JobsSnap Revenue Rises, but Losses Widen as Restructuring Hits EarningsNetflix Backs Indigenous Filmmakers as Streamer...
CNBC
Shopify shares pop 17% on smaller-than-expected loss
Loss per share: loss of 2 cents, adjusted, vs. loss of 7 cents expected by analysts according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $1.37 billion vs $1.33 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was up 22% from the same quarter last year, but Shopify said the strong U.S. dollar weighed on its sales.
Apple reports solid profits, but sees greater hit from strong dollar
Apple reported solid profits on rising revenues Thursday, but the tech giant's iPhone sales missed estimates as executives signaled a rising financial toll from the strong dollar. Some of the weakness in services stemmed from the impact of the strong dollar on overseas consumers, but executives also cited weakness in digital advertising and gaming, Maestri said.
getnews.info
Chromatography Resin Market is Appraised to be Valued at US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 260 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 294 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Chromatography Resin Market””. Chromatography Resin Market by Type, Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Mixed Mode), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage) and Region. The chromatography resin market size...
getnews.info
SUREX Rises To The Top Despite Sluggish Trading Market
Cryptocurrency exchanges have become the battlegrounds of the crypto industry. As the pinnacle ecosystem of the industry, it has absolute monopoly over resources, funding, liquidity, and regulations. While it has been a competitive market for exchanges in the past year, there are still many new players joining every day, with most focusing on the popularization and commercialization of Web 3.0. In the highly competitive blockchain industry, there will inevitably be new unicorns that revolutionize the industry.
Top VCs view payments startups as 'inflation hedged.' Here's why they're so bullish on the space.
Top investors see plenty of opportunity for disruption in the payments space. Here's why the sector is prime for startups to shine.
Credit Suisse cutting 2,700 jobs in fourth quarter, expects more by 2025
Credit Suisse Group AG is reducing its workforce by 5% in the fourth quarter and plans to trim its headcount even more by 2025, the company said Thursday.
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said. That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter. “The German economy managed to hold its ground despite difficult framework conditions of the global economy, with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain interruptions, rising prices and the war in Ukraine,” the statistics office said. The government said earlier this month that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as the first three months of 2023 before beginning to recover. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is one technical definition of recession.
US News and World Report
2023 Nissan GT-R Pricing Has Been Announced
Pricing for the new GT-R, one of America's favorite track day contenders, has finally been announced. Coming in either the Premium or the NISMO trim levels, Nissan continues to stick to the GT-R's winning formula of a powerful 3.8 liter twin-turbo V6 making 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque paired with all-wheel drive to make it a versatile force to be reckoned with. Transferring all that power to the tarmac is Nissan's six-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission.
