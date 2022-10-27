Read full article on original website
Meta's quarterly profit dives as tough economy hits tech
Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment. The number of monthly active users at Facebook was up just two percent to 2.96 billion at the end of September, Meta reported.
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
CNBC
Shopify shares pop 17% on smaller-than-expected loss
Loss per share: loss of 2 cents, adjusted, vs. loss of 7 cents expected by analysts according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $1.37 billion vs $1.33 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was up 22% from the same quarter last year, but Shopify said the strong U.S. dollar weighed on its sales.
getnews.info
SUREX Rises To The Top Despite Sluggish Trading Market
Cryptocurrency exchanges have become the battlegrounds of the crypto industry. As the pinnacle ecosystem of the industry, it has absolute monopoly over resources, funding, liquidity, and regulations. While it has been a competitive market for exchanges in the past year, there are still many new players joining every day, with most focusing on the popularization and commercialization of Web 3.0. In the highly competitive blockchain industry, there will inevitably be new unicorns that revolutionize the industry.
US News and World Report
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
Foxtons reports 25% rise in revenues but tougher 2023 lies ahead
The London estate agent Foxtons has flagged a “less certain” sales market, as it reported a 25% rise in third-quarter revenues driven by higher rents and longer contracts for tenants. Revenues in the three months to 30 September rose to £43.8m, taking revenues for the first nine months...
CNBC
U.S. economy seeing a 'mitigation' in growth not a slowdown, says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
US News and World Report
ECB's Next Rate Move Likely Between 50 and 75 Bps, Knot Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) could hike its interest rates by 75 basis points again at its next policy meeting in December, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday. The central bank for the 19 countries that share the euro raised the interest rate it pays...
New GDP report shows an economic turnaround, but don't be fooled
Thursday's GDP report shows the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.6% in July, August and September, after shrinking in the first half of the year.
The end of the line for Credit Suisse
Up until this week, Credit Suisse could credibly lay claim to being a bulge-bracket bank, alongside maybe eight others in the world. It might have been a troubled bank, but it was huge, and tried to offer a full menu of financial services to its customers. Why it matters: Now,...
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said. That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter. “The German economy managed to hold its ground despite difficult framework conditions of the global economy, with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain interruptions, rising prices and the war in Ukraine,” the statistics office said. The government said earlier this month that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as the first three months of 2023 before beginning to recover. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is one technical definition of recession.
