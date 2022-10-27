Read full article on original website
Musk mocks ‘Managing @Twitter 101’ reminder
Elon Musk on Sunday shared that he received a tutorial email from Twitter just days after his takeover of the social media platform. In a Twitter thread, the Tesla founder and CEO shared a photo to his more than 112 million followers of a “Managing @Twitter 101” tutorial email from the company.
Seriously low diesel supply threatens to worsen inflation
A seriously low U.S. and global diesel supply is likely to drive up fuel costs and worsen inflation, raising concerns as the cold weather months approach. “The national numbers for distillates are pretty tight,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s uncomfortable. That doesn’t mean...
US News and World Report
'No Room for Old Dreams', German President Says of Russia Ties
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an "epochal break" in Germany's ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home", President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday. Steinmeier, who hails from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long...
US News and World Report
Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
US News and World Report
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
‘Most important election in our lives’: Millions in Brazil go to polls in high-stakes presidential vote
Millions of Brazilians are voting in the most momentous election in the country’s recent history amid great uncertainty over the outcome and deep trepidation about what will unfold in the aftermath.The latest opinion polls gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader widely known as Lula, a lead of between 4 and 8 per cent over the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro. This should, in theory, point towards a slender victory for Lula following a bitter election race filled with accusations and recriminations. The polls, however, played a part in inaccurate predictions that the 77-year old would...
Brazil election: Lula’s challenge hangs in balance amid voter suppression claims
The future of one of the world’s largest democracies and the Amazon rainforest was on a knife edge as Brazil held its most important election in decades and its far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, battled to cling to power amid claims that security forces were engaged in a pro-Bolsonaro voter suppression campaign.
US News and World Report
Renault-Backed Beyonca EV Venture Touts Health Monitoring, Targets Audi in China
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beyonca, a start-up founded by a group of former Volkswagen executives, plans to take on the likes of Audi and BMW in China from next year with a new premium electric vehicle, betting that features such as health monitoring will appeal to buyers. Led by current Renault...
US News and World Report
NATO Calls on Russia to Urgently Renew Ukraine Grain Deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO on Sunday called on Moscow to urgently renew the U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports via the Black Sea amid a global food crisis. "President Putin must stop weaponising food and end his illegal war on Ukraine," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said. "We...
US News and World Report
Czechs Rally Against Rising Extremism and Voice Support for Ukraine
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague's main square on Sunday against rising populism and extremism, two days after a coalition of far-right political movements, fringe groups and the Communist party held a protest in the same location. Waving Czech, U.S., NATO and Ukrainian flags, many...
US News and World Report
China Names Chen Yixin as State Security Minister -Parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People's Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee during its once-every-five-years congress...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says 218 Vessels Blocked After Russia Suspends Grain Deal
KYIV (Reuters) - A total of 218 vessels are "effectively blocked" due to Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a grain export deal, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Russia said on Saturday it suspended participation in the U.N-brokered deal to export agricultural produce from Ukrainian ports following attacks...
US News and World Report
Australia and Hong Kong Claim Record $1.6 Billion Meth Seizure
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Sunday they had seized in Hong Kong some A$1.6 billion ($1.0 billion) worth of liquid methamphetamines bound for Australia, in a joint operation with Hong Kong authorities. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement its officers and Australian Border Force in...
US News and World Report
'Perfect Storm' Swirls as Canadians Face Hot Inflation, Rising Rates
OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - At a warehouse on an industrial stretch in Ottawa, giant metal crates of donated groceries are piled high as volunteers sort canned goods, pasta and other foods to be distributed to pantries around the Canadian city. Demand has surged 33% at the Ottawa Food Bank from...
US News and World Report
Russia Is Ready to Supply up to 500,000 T of Grain to Poorest Countries - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to poor countries in the next four months, with assistance from Turkey, TASS news agency cited Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev as saying on Saturday. Russia said on Friday that only 3% of food exported under a...
US News and World Report
Traveller Fined, Refused Entry to Australia for 'Significant' Biosecurity Breach
SYDNEY (Reuters) - An international traveller has been fined and refused entry to Australia after trying to bring meat into the country in what the government said on Sunday was a "significant breach" of biosecurity laws to protect Australia from foot and mouth disease. Australia earlier this year stepped up...
US News and World Report
French-Australian Environmentalist Kidnapped in Chad
N'DJAMENA (Reuters) -A conservationist with dual French and Australian citizenship has been kidnapped in northeastern Chad and a search and rescue mission is under way, the Chad government said on Saturday. It was not known who carried out the abduction in Chad's northeastern Wadi Fira province on Friday. Chad's government...
US News and World Report
Russians Engaging in Mass Theft of Medical Equipment, Says Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Russian forces in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson are engaged in mass theft of medical equipment and ambulances in a bid to make the area uninhabitable, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. Ukrainian troops are gathered in force near Kherson, in the south of the country, prompting...
US News and World Report
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
US News and World Report
Deeply Divided, Brazilians Abroad Join Long Queues to Vote in Tense Presidential Runoff
LISBON (Reuters) - Brazilian Ieda Ferreira woke up at the crack of dawn to join a long queue in Portugal's capital Lisbon, her home for the past five years, to vote in her country's presidential runoff. Brazil, she said, was more divided than ever. "Brazil has become very polarised," said...
