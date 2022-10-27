Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
MetLife Third-Quarter Profit More Than Halves on Lower Investment Returns
(Reuters) - MetLife Inc on Wednesday reported a 53% drop in third-quarter profit as economic pressures and a global market rout led to weaker returns from the U.S. insurer's investments. The company's U.S. unit saw a 17% decline in adjusted profit, while the Asia segment recorded a 65% slump. Fewer...
US News and World Report
Novo Nordisk Sees Faster Profit Growth on Diabetes Drug Ozempic
(Reuters) -Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk raised its full-year earnings outlook after reporting better-than-expected profit on strong sales of diabetes treatment Ozempic, lifting its shares to a three-month high. The company predicted 2022 operating profit growth at constant exchange rates of 13-16%, up from a previous target range of 11-15%. Third-quarter...
US News and World Report
Chip Dip: Australia's Woolworths Says Floods Are Hurting Potato Crops
(Reuters) -Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd said heavy rain may keep squeezing supply of farm-based staples, including potato chips, as soaring shelf prices contributed to a decline in first-quarter food sales, sending is shares skidding lower. The trading update on Thursday underscores the impact of a third La Nina...
US News and World Report
India Cenbank to Start Pilot of Digital Rupee on Nov 1
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch the pilot for a central-bank-backed digital rupee for the wholesale segment on Nov. 1, it said on Monday, identifying nine banks, including top lender State Bank of India, to participate in the project. The pilot's use case will be...
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Confirms Shareholder Meeting for Capital Hike
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday confirmed an extraordinary general meeting will take place on November 23 for shareholders to approve a proposed capital increase. The embattled bank is hoping to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) in fresh capital to fund its restructuring and pad...
US News and World Report
Digital Bank Chime Cuts 12% of Workforce as Stormy Markets Hurt Fintechs
(Reuters) - Online banking company Chime has laid off 12% of its employees, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, blaming "current market dynamics" as this year's tech rout slams the once-high valuations of growth startups. The San Francisco-based company slashed about 160 jobs, joining a series of fintechs such as Swedish...
US News and World Report
Aurora Says It Has Enough Cash to Sustain Through Mid-2024
(Reuters) -Aurora Innovation Inc has enough cash to sustain its operations through mid-2024, the company said on Wednesday, even as it grapples with an uncertain market for autonomous driving. Shares of the company jumped 8% to $2.03 in extended trading after Aurora said it had over $1.2 billion in cash...
US News and World Report
China Evergrande Unit Gets Notice for $4.48 Billion Loan From Shengjing Bank
(Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd. The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion), which was provided to the unit from 2020 to 2021, according to Evergrande.
US News and World Report
I Bonds: The Risk-Free Asset Yielding Nearly 7%
The U.S. consumer price index, or CPI, rose by 8.2% in September, remaining near its highest levels since the early 1980s. For Americans concerned about falling stock prices and soaring inflation, U.S. I bonds may be an attractive option. [. Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter. ]
Comments / 0