Credit Suisse cutting 2,700 jobs in fourth quarter, expects more by 2025
Credit Suisse Group AG is reducing its workforce by 5% in the fourth quarter and plans to trim its headcount even more by 2025, the company said Thursday.
Housing Market 2022: Here’s What Rates Will Look Like By End of Year
In response to runaway inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates all year, and there’s nearly universal agreement that the final two months of 2022 will bring more of the same. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They...
Rents are starting to fall across the US — and they're set to drop even more in 2023
Some renters are already signing cheaper leases across the country, and they could drop further in 2023. As demand slows and the number of available apartments ramps up, prices are going down. Falling rents could help ease inflation and make a severe recession less likely. If your rent spiked this...
Biggest Real Estate Bubbles in the World
Most people remember when the housing bubble burst in the U.S., leading to the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Bubbles occur when prices rise beyond a sustainable level, and they are a recurring phenomenon in real estate markets. But real estate prices pretty much always go up, and the existence of a bubble can’t really be proven until it bursts. One can only attempt to recognize the risk.
Seriously low diesel supply threatens to worsen inflation
A seriously low U.S. and global diesel supply is likely to drive up fuel costs and worsen inflation, raising concerns as the cold weather months approach. “The national numbers for distillates are pretty tight,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s uncomfortable. That doesn’t mean...
When Will the Stock Market Hit Bottom? Don’t Worry About It
Has the stock market finally hit a bottom? After falling into a bear market in June and plunging again after a summer rally, the S&P 500 index has ticked up around five percent over the last month. That positive performance has some wondering whether stocks are finally on the upswing...
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 29, 2022 | Rates are the lowest they've been in 2 weeks
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates spiked earlier this week,...
Danske Bank in NI makes £80m pre-tax profit in nine months
Danske Bank in Northern Ireland made a pre-tax profit of almost £80m in the first nine months of 2022, up 60% on the same period last year. The bank said the surge in deposits since the pandemic was flattening off. In 2019, before the pandemic, the bank was holding...
Renault-Backed Beyonca EV Venture Touts Health Monitoring, Targets Audi in China
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beyonca, a start-up founded by a group of former Volkswagen executives, plans to take on the likes of Audi and BMW in China from next year with a new premium electric vehicle, betting that features such as health monitoring will appeal to buyers. Led by current Renault...
SUREX Rises To The Top Despite Sluggish Trading Market
Cryptocurrency exchanges have become the battlegrounds of the crypto industry. As the pinnacle ecosystem of the industry, it has absolute monopoly over resources, funding, liquidity, and regulations. While it has been a competitive market for exchanges in the past year, there are still many new players joining every day, with most focusing on the popularization and commercialization of Web 3.0. In the highly competitive blockchain industry, there will inevitably be new unicorns that revolutionize the industry.
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
'Perfect Storm' Swirls as Canadians Face Hot Inflation, Rising Rates
OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - At a warehouse on an industrial stretch in Ottawa, giant metal crates of donated groceries are piled high as volunteers sort canned goods, pasta and other foods to be distributed to pantries around the Canadian city. Demand has surged 33% at the Ottawa Food Bank from...
Legible Enters Strategic Partnership Agreement with Metrolinx, Ontario’s Leading Transit Authority
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (OTC: LEBGF) ( “Legible” or the “Company”) announces that it has signed an agreement with Metrolinx, the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (“GTHA”) transit authority, to become an official ebook partner of GO Transit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005049/en/ Legible READ on the GO bus wrap mock up. Please note: this is a rendering and is subject to change. (Photo: Business Wire)
Meta's quarterly profit dives as tough economy hits tech
Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment. The number of monthly active users at Facebook was up just two percent to 2.96 billion at the end of September, Meta reported.
Brazil's Rural Boomtowns Ensure Bolsonarismo's Future
CATANDUVA, Brazil (Reuters) - The small city of Catanduva in the rural farm belt of Sao Paulo state has been ahead of the political curve in Brazil. In 1996, the city elected leftist Felix Sahao as its first Workers Party (PT) mayor - a full six years before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva became president of Brazil, establishing nearly 14 years of PT rule.
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said. That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter. “The German economy managed to hold its ground despite difficult framework conditions of the global economy, with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain interruptions, rising prices and the war in Ukraine,” the statistics office said. The government said earlier this month that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as the first three months of 2023 before beginning to recover. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is one technical definition of recession.
