Ripple Reports Key Milestones In Q3 – What You Need To Know
Ripple Labs has published its third quarter report. In addition to numerous advances in development and adoption, two bits of information are particularly interesting for XRP investors. The first figure was hailed a major milestone by Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse on Twitter. For the first time in the history,...
XT.COM Lists Plugin (PLI) in the Main & Web3 Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PLI on its platform in the Main & Web3 zone and both the PLI/USDT and PLI/BTC trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-10-29 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit PLI for trading at...
Best Crypto Platforms to Take Your Trading to a New Level
Crypto platforms have been designed to connect traders with regulated brokers who can offer them the necessary tools they need to maximise their potential when investing in cryptocurrency. If you’re interested in trading cryptocurrency through a crypto platform, then you’ve come to the right place. We have set out to find the best crypto platforms for beginner and advanced traders alike, so join us as we review our top choices!
What Crypto Crash? 2022 Lists Over 5,000 New Cryptos Despite Market Crunch
Crypto developers seemed to be unaffected by the bearish momentum that has plagued the industry this year. Rational thinking would suggest that the current situation of the cryptocurrency market would deter new participants from joining right now as they might risk feeling the full brunt of the space’s continued decline.
Utrust & Lugano are Bringing Crypto Payments to an Entire City
Press Release: Utrust, in collaboration with the city of Lugano & Tether Operation Limited, are bringing crypto payments to an entire city with a new ‘Plan B’ initiative deal. October 27th, Lugano Switzerland — The city of Lugano is the largest city in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland....
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget
Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
Singapore Monetary Authority Plans To Ban Crypto Credits, But Why?
The plans to add crypto to credit cards impressed the community. With such additions, users can access credit facilities in crypto for payments or other activities. A credit card is one of the fastest means of accessing money for payments. Many countries operate a cashless economy whereby debit and credit cards reign.
How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token
Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
Next Generation Of NFTs Usage Will Be Led By Uniglo.io, Decentraland, And ApeCoin
With massive price increases during the first period of acceptance for NFTs, some investors might be concerned that growth is now a thing of the past. But we think that despite some slight dips, NFTs are here to stay and that specific projects will still have strong futures. So if...
BIB Meta Superstar NFTs are available: participate in the public sale to enjoy massive benefits
Blockchain has already taken the world by storm and there are millions of users who have currently invested in their favorite cryptocurrencies, which is a great feat for a technology that has existed for just a little more than a decade. One of the reasons why blockchain is popular is because it offers true decentralization.
Uniglo.io Plans To Tackle Reserve Currency Crypto Market Alongside Paxos Gold And Compound
Throughout history, humans have searched for a place to store their wealth safely. The proliferation of gold acts as a testament to this statement. Despite being a simple idea, capturing purchasing power and storing it for extended periods has proved incredibly difficult. A new DeFi protocol leads the charge with...
Meet Dogeliens – The Meme Coin Set To Be Even More Successful Than Decentraland and Shiba Inu
The meme coins are coming and they mean business. It is no sooner that memes might be ranked among the top coins like Ethereum and Bitcoin. From being mere funny coins to becoming solution-oriented cryptos. In 2013, a meme coin like Dogecoin was first created to become cherished and preserved by fans. Doge the “internet meme” grew in community size and became popular in the crypto space.
ALGO Price Predicted to Go Back to $0.25 While This New Token Might 20x in 2023
After spiking by over 15% in the last week of October 2022, Algorand (ALGO) has started showing signs of a price reversal as we move towards the end of 2022. However, investors are eyeing an investment in a new cryptocurrency altcoin – Dash 2 Trade (D2T). With the instant...
Check Out These Three Crypto Projects Before The Year Runs Out: Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cosmos
Researchers have predicted a bull run before the end of 2022 and buyers are on the lookout for tokens that will provide profits on their investments. This article talks about 3 tokens buyers should look out for in the remaining weeks of 2022. Win an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to the...
Bitget and b-cube.ai to enter a Strategic Partnership
Victoria, Seychelle – AI trading bot marketplace, b-cube.ai (“b-cube”), and leading global crypto exchange, Bitget, announces today entering a strategic partnership to integrate b-cube’s AI trading bot with Bitget’s trading platform. The strategic partnership will benefit users of both platforms. Bitget provides competitive trading circumstances...
Invest In These Green Cryptocurrencies For A Sustainable Future: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano And Avalanche
Ever since Bitcoin (BTC) launched in 2009, critics have pointed out the drastic environmental impacts of crypto mining. To keep the blockchain ledgers intact, miners have to solve complex mathematical puzzles that require high-tech computing power. E-waste produced by these computers is not a friend of the natural ecosystem. Coins...
Finding New Ways To Stake: Oryen Network, Nexo, And Mina Protocol
As the staking and governance industry rapidly expands, investors have more opportunities than ever to get involved. We’ll look at three projects innovating in the staking space: Oryen Network, Nexo, and Mina Protocol. Each of these projects has its unique approach to staking and governance, so investors should carefully examine their offerings before deciding. With so many exciting projects in the staking arena, it’s sure to be an exciting year for this burgeoning industry!
Hong Kong-based Q9 Wins Approval To Run Crypto Services In Dubai
The Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Q9 Capital secures its provisional license from the VARA regulatory to operate in the UAE. The platform joins the list of other big names like Binance, Crypto.com, OKX, FTX and others, currently operating in the regime following the approval. It comes as part of the company’s move to expand its reach in the gulf countries’ financial hub, UAE.
Three Social Tokens That Are Developed For Community: Rocketize Token, ApeCoin, And Decentraland.
So far, 2022 has been one hard-nut of a year for investors in the world of cryptocurrency. Multiple crashes have been witnessed which have caused the likes of prominent blockchain networks like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Terra (LUNA), and Solana (SOL) to plummet in value and market capitalization. The result has made many people feel apprehensive about purchasing cryptocurrencies, as they view them as unreliable methods to make financial fruition because of their volatility.
