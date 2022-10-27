Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Nebraskan
REVIEW: “Terrifier 2” is a nasty video for the modern era
Being grotesque for the sake of unnerving an audience is not, to my recollection, a tenant of great filmmaking. The unspoken truth of “shocksploitation” is that the audience will invariably splinter into one of two camps. The first, and I'd imagine the more sizable of the two, will...
Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology
Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...
VIDEO: Bear Wanders Into House and Plays Piano
VIDEO: Bear Wanders Into House and Plays Piano Bears funny ...
"I Can't Beat It": 17 Movie Lines That Never Fail To Make Audience Members Dissolve Into A Weepy Mess
"I'm just afraid that if I died today, that my life would have amounted to nothing." Pixar, I don't need this right now.
Comments / 0