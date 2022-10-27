Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Actors Behind Famous Monsters
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. We start by speaking with a more light-hearted monster, Eddie Munster. Actor Butch Patrick joins us to talk about his iconic...
Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour. The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries. In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at...
Astros skeleton crew: No bones about it, this Halloween display will tickle your funny bone
HOUSTON — If you love the Houston Astros and Halloween, the elaborate and very "humerus" decorations in Patty Norman's yard are sure to tickle your funny bone. No bones about it, the Astros-themed skeleton crew is a winner with batters, fielders and even umpires. "Tibia" honest, the Norman family...
Things to do in Houston this weekend: Totally awesome new Lego exhibit opens downtown
No matter your age, check out Lego displays of everything from Windsor Castle and the Sydney Opera House to a version of the Delorean from "Back to the Future."
Houston Press
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour
Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
houstonpettalk.com
DO YOU KNOW ABOUT CWD?
You don’t have to get too far out of the city to see white-tailed deer. They are highly adaptable and are thriving in most of the suburbs around Houston. I realize everyone’s idea of beauty is different but I believe most people think deer are beautiful. For me they represent gentleness. If you’ve ever seen a close-up photo of a deer face, you’ll notice the beautiful eyes and long eyelashes. They are among the most graceful of all hoofed animals. Even though I see them every day in my neighborhood, I still feel in awe when I see them. They give me a sense of peace.
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
KSAT 12
Texas puppy recovering from 3-hour surgery after hairband wrapped around its snout
The Houston SPCA is investigating after a puppy was found with an elastic hairband around its snout, causing a cut all the way to the bone. The organization said the 8-week-old Chihuahua mix, now named Sparky, was spotted in a parking lot in north Houston. A good Samaritan took the dog to the shelter for medical care.
iheart.com
Houston Area Snags 4 Of 10 Spots On World's Best Chicken Fried Steaks List
Taste Atlas recently compiled a list of the best restaurants in the world for chicken fried steak. Naturally, Texas dominates the list completely. Bubba's Cooks Country in Dallas took the top spot, but Houston-area restaurants got 4 of the top 10. And if you want to stretch the definition to include Livingston (it's only like an hour's drive), we've got half of the world's best chicken fried steaks nailed down. Check out the full top ten below, and start making plans to hit any of these you haven't already tried.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken
When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
Remembering the Migration of Freed Slaves on the Emancipation Trail
The Benson cabin is showing its age. Thought to be one of Galveston County’s oldest existing structures at over 170 years old, the dogtrot cabin’s wood is peeling off in places, and unruly green shrubbery is overtaking its base. Inside, a decrepit stovetop lies on the floor near a brick fireplace.
fox7austin.com
Man who made viral rap about Houston Astros visits radio station for new song
HOUSTON - A rap song about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees in the American League Championship Series continues to get shares across the city. We first shared Drew’s story earlier this week involving a rap song he created following the Astros sweep over the Yankees in the ALCS.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Place Your Bets
This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the painful Oz-Fetterman debate, the potential for gambling coming to Texas, and the New York Yankees fans’ contempt for Ted Cruz, among other stories. Party Politics will celebrate its fifth-anniversary season with a special live broadcast from...
What to know about the Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant loved by Lizzo
The singer gave a shoutout to Chapultepec Lupita, a 45-year-old Houston staple.
fox26houston.com
2 small dogs mauled to death, another severely injured while in the care of residential pet sitter
HOUSTON - "Gypsy's a rescue dog," said her owner, Seema Santhakumar. Gypsy has been a member of the Santhakumar family for five years. On October 13, Gypsy went to stay with a pet sitter. No criminal charges are filed, so we are not saying her name or showing her face.
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
fox26houston.com
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews. Barstool Sports ‘El Presidente’ Dave Portnoy was in Houston last week inking some deals and chowing down on two local pizza joints. It was part of Dave’s famous "One Bite Review Series" of businesses across the country. FOX 26's Natalie Hee checked out those pizza joints to see for herself.
