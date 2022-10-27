ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, TX

15 Best Restaurants in Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, Texas is a suburb of Houston that overflows with heart, community, and authenticity. Even though it is a bit fast-paced, it will still give you the time to slow down and make space for southern hospitality in every form. In honor of Sugar Land’s way of blending leisure with the high-life, here is a list of the 15 best restaurants in Sugar Land.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Creature Feature: Mexican Free-tailed Bat

Superhero crime fighters, blood-sucking vampires, quirky animated characters, and quintessential fixtures of Halloween décor; these creatures of the night are thoroughly intertwined in American pop culture. Yet, these cultural characterizations often lead to misunderstanding, fear and certainly under appreciation of these flying mammals. Let’s dive into how bats really are heroes of the night.
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin’s Annual NovemberFest | Alvin, TX

Alvin’s Novemberfest is back for another year! The 18th annual festival, hosted by the Alvin Rotary Club, kicks off Saturday, November 12, 2022. Novemberfest is the town’s largest car and bike show with antiques, collectibles, hot rods, and custom vehicles. Centered at the National Oak Park, families can enjoy live music, food and kid-friendly activities & entertainment. There’s also a special ceremony honoring our United States Veterans.
ALVIN, TX
The Actors Behind Famous Monsters

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. We start by speaking with a more light-hearted monster, Eddie Munster. Actor Butch Patrick joins us to talk about his iconic...
HOUSTON, TX
D Moreno

The Mystery Marfa Lights of Texas

Weird mysterious lights in west Texas, known as the “Marfa Mystery Lights”, have been seen since the 1800s. Robert Reed Ellison, a young cowboy, reported sighting the lights in 1883. Robert Reed was driving cattle through Paisano Pass when he saw the lights, and he wondered if it was the campfire of the Apache Indians. Other settlers told him they often saw the lights, but that when they investigated, they found no ashes or other evidence of a campsite. The lights range in color, from yellow-orange, green, blue, and red. What is interesting, is that these lights have become so common with sightings, that in 2003 there were monitoring stations put in place. The Marfa Lights have become somewhat of an attraction, that tourists come to eagerly to witness this phenomenon. Is it UFOs and space aliens? Some skeptics will say the lights are the headlights of a car, but since these lights have been seen since the 1800s, that might not the case. The designated view to park for the lights is on the roadside south of U.S. Route 90 about 9 miles east of Marfa. Interestingly enough, the Marfa Army Airfield was once active in the area where American and Allied pilots were trained between 1942 and 1947. It was then used as a regional airport. Could that have anything to do with the lights? Some may even say it is just a mirage caused by sharp temperature gradients between cold and warm layers of air. Would you like to see the lights? These lights are visible on many clear nights between Marfa and Paisano Pass as one looks towards the Chinati Mountains. Gazing out over the wide plain, the Mitchell Flat, that empties southward into the dark mountains of Mexico on U.S route 67, off U.S Highway 90. The truth may very well be out there!
HOUSTON, TX
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour

Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
HOUSTON, TX
Event Roundup: Hallo-Weekend 2022

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. It’s the start of a very exciting weekend in Houston, with the first two games of the World Series and lots of Hallo-weekend fun!
HOUSTON, TX
City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park

A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Daylight Saving Time FREE depository and recycling hours

HOUSTON (KIAH) Starting Sunday, November 6, 2022, The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Departments (SWMD) six (6) Neighborhood Depositories & Recycling Centers will be adjusting their hours of operation. For the safety of our customers and staff now that daylight savings time is ending, the locations listed below will...
HOUSTON, TX
Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
“Best Resort in Texas” Debuts Spacious Restaurant Patio, Presidential Suite & More

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, which was recently named “Best Resort in Texas” by Travel + Leisure, is getting close to finishing a years-long refresh. It just debuted a new patio, restaurant, catering menus and a special suite that was previously home to famous occupants. Nestled on 27 wooded acres at 111 North Post Oak, the resort showcased many of the new offerings on Tuesday, October 4 at a red-carpet VIP event. Here’s a rundown of the 43-year-old campus’s latest features.
HOUSTON, TX

