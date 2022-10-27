Read full article on original website
Iran protesters rally again despite Guards order to stand down
Iranian protesters rallied again Sunday, defying an order by the powerful Revolutionary Guards to stop the demonstrations -- now in their seventh week -- sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini Students gathered overnight and Sunday across Iran, even after Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had warned demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!" Security forces have struggled to contain the protests, which started with women taking to the streets and burning their hijab headscarves and which have evolved into a broader campaign to end the Islamic republic founded in 1979.
Journalist crushed to death at ex-Pakistan PM Khan’s march
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A female journalist was crushed to death Sunday in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, was crushed to death after she slipped...
Global food concerns rise as Russia halts Ukraine grain deal
President Biden warns that global hunger could rise after Russia halts a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.
At least 68 killed in India bridge collapse
AHMEDABAD, India, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 68 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.
