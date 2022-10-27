Read full article on original website
Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak
LONDON (AP) — The Broncos offense has stalled all season so expectations were low when a punt left them on their 2-yard line, trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Embattled quarterback Russell Wilson delivered a message in the huddle. “I told the guys ’hey listen we’re going to go 98 yards right here. Believe in it,” Wilson said. “Every season I’ve ever played, you’ve got to catch momentum. There’s a moment in time where it clicks.” Melvin Gordon scored on that drive early in the second half, and Latavius Murray took it in from 2 yards late in the fourth quarter to help the Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jaguars 21-17 on Sunday.
