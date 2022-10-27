Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's Lavrov needles Biden over Cuban Missile Crisis and Ukraine
LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister on Sunday needled Joe Biden over Ukraine, saying that he hoped the U.S. President had the wisdom to deal with a global confrontation similar to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Iran protesters rally again despite Guards order to stand down
Iranian protesters rallied again Sunday, defying an order by the powerful Revolutionary Guards to stop the demonstrations -- now in their seventh week -- sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini Students gathered overnight and Sunday across Iran, even after Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had warned demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!" Security forces have struggled to contain the protests, which started with women taking to the streets and burning their hijab headscarves and which have evolved into a broader campaign to end the Islamic republic founded in 1979.
At least 68 killed in India bridge collapse
AHMEDABAD, India, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 68 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.
Comments / 0