NBC Chicago

Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance

Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
Cloud Stocks Creamed as Fed Indicates More Rate Hikes Are Coming

The Federal Reserve said it would raise its benchmark rate again and indicated that the "ultimate" rate would be higher than it had previously expected. One fund of cloud stocks is now down 51% for the year, compared with a 21% decline for the the S&P 500. Investors pounded cloud...
The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive

Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
