Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates 'Banged Up' Ahead of Saturday's Exhibition Game
Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Trayce Jackson-Davis is "a little banged up" and Tamar Bates has been on the sidelines in recent practices. Indiana plays Marian in an exhibition game on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Basketball's Jalen Hood-Schifino 'Sits Right at the Top'
Indiana basketball has a loaded roster capped off with four incoming freshmen including standout guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Coach Mike Woodson said he's "kind of" had him in the starting lineup headed into the season.
Logan Duncomb's Offseason Development Leads To Double-Double Against Marian
Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb notched an 11-point 11-rebound double-double in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian. After playing sparingly as a freshman, he worked in the weight room and on the court to be ready to contribute in year two.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Basketball's Exhibition Win Over Marian
Watch Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's press conference following Indiana's exhibition game win over the Marian Knights. The full transcript is inside.
Marian Coach Scott Heady Tested Indiana in 2017, Brings Knights to Bloomington Saturday
Coach Scott Heady, his son Luke, and the Marian Knights travel to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday for an exhibition game against Indiana at 3 p.m. ET. Scott won two state championships at Carmel High School and coached against Indiana's Archie Miller in 2017.
Hood-Schifino, Reneau Shine in First Game Together at Indiana
Former high school teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau had dazzling debuts in their first game at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 78-42 exhibition game victory over Marian on Saturday at Assembly Hall.
Race Thompson Shows Versatility in Indiana's Exhibition Win Over Marian
Race Thompson was a glue guy, a defense-first bruiser and Trayce Jackson-Davis' sidekick for the first four years of his Indiana career. When Mike Woodson took over as head coach before the 2021-22 season, Thompson's limitations were first mentioned to Woodson. "I was told he couldn't shoot 3s," Woodson said....
WATCH: Malik Reneau's Slam Dunk Against Marian
Indiana freshman Malik Renau has 12 points and seven rebounds at halftime against Marian.
