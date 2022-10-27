ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss

Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday

Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Escaped major injury

The shoulder injury that Andrews suffered in Thursday's 27-22 win over Tampa Bay is minor, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Andrews entered the game with a nagging knee issue, but he was ultimately forced out after suffering a shoulder injury early in the second quarter. The exact diagnosis remains unclear, but the Ravens will have nine days off prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Saints so there's a chance he misses no additional time. Andrews managed three receptions for 33 yards prior to his exit.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Strong all-around effort in win

Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. He also rushed nine times for 43 yards. Jackson was much busier than usual through the air, putting up a season-high number of pass...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Shines with expanded opportunity

Likely brought in six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Mark Andrews exited the game early with a shoulder injury, and Likely took advantage to produce a co-team-high reception tally, a team-leading yardage total and his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard go-ahead scoring grab at the end of the third quarter. Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports Andrews' shoulder injury is considered minor, but perhaps Likely's production with the extra opportunity can earn him a bump in targets beginning with a Week 9 road matchup versus the Saints on Monday night, Nov. 7.
Yardbarker

Race Thompson Shows Versatility in Indiana's Exhibition Win Over Marian

Race Thompson was a glue guy, a defense-first bruiser and Trayce Jackson-Davis' sidekick for the first four years of his Indiana career. When Mike Woodson took over as head coach before the 2021-22 season, Thompson's limitations were first mentioned to Woodson. "I was told he couldn't shoot 3s," Woodson said....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday

Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot

Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports

Jets' Garrett Wilson: Team's clear WR1 in Week 8

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News expects the Jets to rely more on Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday with Corey Davis (knee) sidelined. Wilson leads the Jets in catches (28) and targets (52), but Davis is the team leader in receiving yards with 351 entering Week 8. The two share the team lead in receiving touchdowns with two apiece. With Davis sidelined, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims could all see more targets behind Wilson as well.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation

Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
FLORIDA STATE

