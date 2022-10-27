Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Western foundation awards more than $160,000 in scholarships; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Virginia Western foundation announces more than $160,000 in scholarships awarded. The Virginia Western Community College...
Virginia farm showcases heirloom chrysanthemum crop
Harmony Harvest Flower Farm, grows over 200 varieties of cut flowers each year through a growing season that stretches from March to mid-November, the owners said.
vabeach.com
Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities
Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
jmu.edu
The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift
Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
SCOTT DREYER: Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Comes To Town Spearheading “Rescue Roanoke”
Virginia’s fiery Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R), who immigrated to the US from Jamaica with her family as a child, is coming to Roanoke on Saturday, October 29. Sears, the first black woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Virginia, is billing her visit as “Rescue Roanoke” and part of the enthusiastic push before the […]
WSLS
Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?
Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
su.edu
Shenandoah Gifted Ownership of Property that Includes Residence Hall, Dining Facility
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite
RICHMOND, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Commissioner Gary G. Pan announced today that the Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), the agency’s highest level of recognition for excellence in safety and health management systems for small businesses.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
cbs19news
White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
schillingshow.com
Resigned: Oberg out at Albemarle County School Board
The Albemarle County School Board is down one member. At last night’s Board meeting, Whitehall Magisterial District member David Oberg resigned his position, effective December 31. Oberg was first elected to his seat in 2015 and has been a staunch supporter of leftist education policies in Albemarle County schools.
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company having final last call
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company is at its final last call, the owner is ready to go out with a bang. From a home brew store to a downtown lounge, Owner Mike Chapple is retiring, and for the second time he says goodbye to this chapter.
breezejmu.org
JMU's student section leaving
There's been a longtime problem of keeping students in stands past halftime of JMU football games. Reporter Joshua Dixon, with the help of sports editors Madison Hricik and Grant Johnson, look into why they leave and what's being done about it.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, October 28th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
