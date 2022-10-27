ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Briar, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cardinalnews.org

Virginia Western foundation awards more than $160,000 in scholarships; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Virginia Western foundation announces more than $160,000 in scholarships awarded. The Virginia Western Community College...
SALEM, VA
vabeach.com

Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities

Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
VIRGINIA STATE
jmu.edu

The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift

Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?

Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
ROANOKE, VA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite

RICHMOND, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Commissioner Gary G. Pan announced today that the Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), the agency’s highest level of recognition for excellence in safety and health management systems for small businesses.
LYNDHURST, VA
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
WHITE HALL, VA
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
schillingshow.com

Resigned: Oberg out at Albemarle County School Board

The Albemarle County School Board is down one member. At last night’s Board meeting, Whitehall Magisterial District member David Oberg resigned his position, effective December 31. Oberg was first elected to his seat in 2015 and has been a staunch supporter of leftist education policies in Albemarle County schools.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company having final last call

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company is at its final last call, the owner is ready to go out with a bang. From a home brew store to a downtown lounge, Owner Mike Chapple is retiring, and for the second time he says goodbye to this chapter.
STAUNTON, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU's student section leaving

There's been a longtime problem of keeping students in stands past halftime of JMU football games. Reporter Joshua Dixon, with the help of sports editors Madison Hricik and Grant Johnson, look into why they leave and what's being done about it.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
ROANOKE, VA

