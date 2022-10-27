Oil Giant Shell Reveals Plans to Hike Dividend as Quarterly Profits More Than Double

DETROIT – Ford Motor's U.S. sales last month declined by 10% as the automaker battled through supply chain issues that delayed shipments to dealers. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reported sales of 158,327 new vehicles in October, which was off from nearly 176,000 units sold during the same month a year earlier. It was the second-straight month of year-over-year declines after two months of double-digit increases over subdued sales constrained by semiconductor shortages.

13 HOURS AGO