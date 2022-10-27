Read full article on original website
Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo Teams Learn CIF-SS Playoff Fate
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Only three Long Beach high school boys’ water polo teams learned where their playoff roads will begin on Saturday morning with the release of the CIF Southern Section’s boys’ water polo playoff brackets. As expected, Wilson was a top 20 team all season and has been placed in Division 1 while the other two Moore League schools Long Beach Poly and Millikan will compete in Division 2.
LIVE UPDATES: Lakewood vs. Palos Verdes, CIF Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. We’ll have live score updates from Lakewood’s third and final match during pool play of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball playoffs. The Lancers are hosting Palos Verdes at 6 p.m. as both teams battle for seeding in the upcoming CIF State tournament.
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly Football vs Jordan
History is on the line tonight for the Long Beach Poly football team as they celebrate Senior Night and host Jordan at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Jackrabbits have been on a historic run through the Moore League this year and could put their names in the record books this evening. Poly has outscored the league 259-6 so far this year, and if they post a fifth consecutive shutout tonight, they would tie for the fewest points allowed in Moore League history in a season with the 1973 Millikan Rams.
PHOTOS: Long Beach State vs Cal Poly NCAA Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl.
CIF Girls’ Volleyball: Lakewood Pulls Out Five-Set Win Over Palos Verdes
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Both sides of the net had an eye toward the CIF State playoffs...
VIDEO: LBCC vs Bakersfield Football
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
Football: Long Beach Poly Makes Moore League History With Jordan Shutout
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Jordan...
Football: Lakewood Draws Hemet In CIF-SS Division 8 Playoffs
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood (5-5) is back in the CIF Southern Section playoffs and the Lancers will host its Division 8 opener at John Ford Stadium on Friday against Hemet. “This is great and we’re just excited as a...
Girls’ Tennis: Wilson’s Vanessa Holden Wins Moore League Singles Championship
The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson sophomore Vanessa Holden admitted she was conflicted ahead of Friday’s Moore League girls’ tennis singles championship match...
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Compton, Football
JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Football: LBCC Wins Overtime Thriller With Bakersfield
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. In a low-scoring game mistakes are amplified and every possession counts. That was no different Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium as Long Beach City College found themselves in a defensive slugfest against Bakersfield in a must-win game.
Long Beach State Women’s Soccer Disappointed On Senior Night
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. It was all right there for Long Beach State women’s soccer to grab, and that’s what...
Football: Lakewood Pulls Away From Compton, Clinches Postseason Bid
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. At the start of the fourth quarter on Friday night, Compton faced 2nd & Goal at the Lakewood 2-yard line. The Lancers were protecting a 28-20 lead, and would need to stop Compton’s running game on three consecutive plays, with little margin for error.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly Football vs Jordan, Lakewood vs Compton, Millikan vs Cabrillo, Wilson vs Saddleback
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Lakewood and Compton, Long Beach Poly and Jordan, Millikan and Cabrillo, and Wilson and Saddleback. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. Reply on Twitter 1586220562430324737 Retweet on Twitter 1586220562430324737...
PREVIEW: Wilson vs. Saddleback, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A scheduling quirk left Wilson football without a game in the last week of the regular season because of its Moore League bye, but the Bruins will be in action anyways. Coach Scott Meyer...
LIVE UPDATES: CIF-SS Boys’ Water Polo Brackets Released
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. We’ll have the CIF Southern Section boys’ water polo playoff brackets when they’re released, sometime between 9-10 a.m. Tough draws for Long Beach Poly and Millikan in the CIF-SS Division 2...
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Cabrillo, Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Millikan football is back in action after they enjoyed their Moore League bye week by giving back to the community. The Rams...
