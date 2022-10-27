Read full article on original website
Crisis-stricken Cuba caught between ally Russia, nearby U.S.
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused an island-wide blackout when it tore through western Cuba in late September. That left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of a tug-of-war between its seaside neighbor, the United States, and ally, Russia. Russian oil has flooded into the island, providing relief from debilitating blackouts. Russia has shipped an estimated $352 million in oil to Cuba since the start of the Ukraine war. It’s the biggest inflow from Russia this century, potentially alleviating the weight of U.S.-backed international sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Global food concerns rise as Russia halts Ukraine grain deal
President Biden warns that global hunger could rise after Russia halts a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.
Russia's Lavrov needles Biden over Cuban Missile Crisis and Ukraine
LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister on Sunday needled Joe Biden over Ukraine, saying that he hoped the U.S. President had the wisdom to deal with a global confrontation similar to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Tanzania’s commercial capital imposes water restrictions
DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — One of Africa’s largest and fastest growing cities has imposed water restrictions as officials blame dry weather and dropping river levels. Some of the more than 6 million residents of Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, say thousands of homes have had no water for weeks. The country’s water minister, Jumaa Aweso, said the city’s water authority has been working to provide a better supply from the struggling Lower Ruvu water treatment plant.
Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens
BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon’s presidential palace Sunday, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by...
Halloween-themed March of the Mummies seeks childcare reform
LONDON (AP) — Protesters in Halloween costumes have marched in cities around Britain to demand more affordable child care. The March of the Mummies was called to demand reforms to U.K. rules on child care, parental leave and flexible working that organizers say keep many parents – mostly mothers – from returning to the workforce. Demonstrations were held in cities including Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow and Belfast. Hundreds of demonstrators marched from London’s Trafalgar Square to Parliament, including families with children wearing bandages, vampire costumes and witches’ hats. Britain has the among the highest child care costs among 38 developed countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
At least 68 killed in India bridge collapse
AHMEDABAD, India, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 68 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still...
German official vows culprits ‘will pay’ for arson attack
BERLIN (AP) — A top security official in eastern Germany says those behind a suspected arson attack on a hotel intended to house refugee families would be tracked down and held to account. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. Friday at the Spreehotel on the outskirts of Bautzen. Authorities believe it was an anti-foreigner attack. Four employees staying in the building managed to escape unharmed and the fire was extinguished. Armin Schuster, the interior minister of Saxony state, said he believed the attackers intended to “lay waste” to the entire building, which was to house an initial group of 30 refugees from countries including Syria, Afghanistan and Russia starting next week.
India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations’ efforts to counter global terrorism. India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said Saturday that new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world. He said the money will go toward the U.N. Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism to further strengthen the organization’s fight against terrorism. Jaishankar was speaking at a special meeting of the U.N. Counter Terrorism Committee in New Delhi, held for the first time outside the U.N.’s headquarters in New York. Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also highlighted the dangers of unmanned aerial systems like drones that are increasingly used by terror groups.
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
BEIJING (AP) — China’s largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing on all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes at least until results are known. Friday’s demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities. China has shown no sign of backing away from its hardline “zero-COVID” policy since a major congress of the ruling Communist Party that concluded this week by awarding authoritarian leader Xi Jinping a third five-year term in power and packed top bodies with his loyalists.
Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain
OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — A Polish human rights activist, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect are among the winners of prestigious Spanish awards. They were all being honored Friday at a royal gala ceremony. This year’s winners of the Princess of Asturias Awards included Adam Michnik, a former Polish dissident, Mexican archaeologist Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, and architect Shigeru Ban from Japan. Michnik delivered a passionate speech against Russia’s war in Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West. The prizes are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.
Crowd crush kills at least 149 at Seoul Halloween festivities
South Korea’s first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid restrictions turned to tragedy on Saturday night, when at least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, died as partygoers surged through a narrow alley in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. Authorities are still investigating...
Report: Australian women, children returning from Syria camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports the first group of Australian women and children held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 is bound for Sydney despite government opponents arguing they pose an unacceptable extremist threat. The ABC reports that four women and 13 children left the Roj detention camp on Thursday and were taken to Iraq before boarding a flight to Australia. They would be the only Australians involved in the Islamic State campaign in the Middle East to be officially repatriated apart from eight children in 2019. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not comment on the details of the ABC report, but says his government “will always act to keep Australians safe.”
Iran protesters rally again despite Guards order to stand down
Iranian protesters rallied again Sunday, defying an order by the powerful Revolutionary Guards to stop the demonstrations -- now in their seventh week -- sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini Students gathered overnight and Sunday across Iran, even after Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had warned demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!" Security forces have struggled to contain the protests, which started with women taking to the streets and burning their hijab headscarves and which have evolved into a broader campaign to end the Islamic republic founded in 1979.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. He is also calling for other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief’s spokesman said Friday that Guterres underlines the urgency of renewing the deal so as “to contribute to food security across the world.” The agreement brokered in July is due to expire Nov. 19. Russia’s U.N. ambassador said Wednesday that before Moscow discusses a renewal “Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilizers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal.”
