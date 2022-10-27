Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Talon Marks
Self-care and Optimizing Energy Levels at Cerritos
Cinthia Gutierrez: On Oct. 27, 2022, there was an event called “Self-care and Optimizing Energy Levels” for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This event was hosted by Angel Gray, a campus victim advocate who hosts events like this every month that have to do with spreading awareness for mental health, domestic violence and other topics like this.
Talon Marks
UnDocu Week presentation
On October 17th about the deferred action program as part of Cerritos College’s Sixth Annual Student Action Week. The event was hosted by the UncoduLEADERS and UndocuFalcons Scholars Programs and was organized by Program Facilitator Maria Barragan. Ju Hong started his presentation with a video that documented his struggles...
vidanewspaper.com
Parents to be Cautious of Fentanyl Packaged in Kid’s Candy this Halloween Season
Law enforcement are warning parents about the dangers of possible drugs being mixed in with their children’s Halloween candy this year after a massive fentanyl bust at Los Angeles Airport. Someone attempted to get through security at LAX with bags of candy that contained around 12,000 fentanyl pills early...
Talon Marks
Cerritos College held job fair; helps students and community
Joel Carpio: Cerritos College hosted the job fair event on Oct. 4 and around 100 students showed up to see the jobs that were available. Many companies showed out for the job fair like Amazon, FedEx, Costco, Chase Bank and Porto’s Bakery & Cafe to name a few. Lizette...
signalscv.com
First ‘Trunk or Treat’ held at Bethlehem SCV
For the very first time, Bethlehem Santa Clarita Valley hosted its “Trunk-or-Treat” event – a fundraiser for the church that had carnival games, food, drinks and of course, candy. While admission to the event was free, portions of proceeds and donations were given to Santa Clarita Grocery...
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
signalscv.com
The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’
The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women. The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen accused of punching community activist at mayoral campaign event
Long Beach District 2 Councilwoman Cindy Allen is being accused of punching a blogger during a mayoral campaign event for Rex Richardson earlier today. The social media account Love You Long Beach posted video from the scene showing paramedics tending to someone at the event. Allen is a former Long...
signalscv.com
Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident
After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
newsantaana.com
Local activists demand that the OC Animal Care Shelter fully reopen to the public
Local activists are demanding that the OC Animal Care Shelter in Tustin reopen and that animals are being euthanized because of the shelter’s current policies. Pet adoptions are currently by appointment only, for a specific animal that must first be selected from the OCAC website. Interactions between members of the public and animals are currently allowed only IF a potential adopter secures a supervised appointment.
LAPD station renamed in honor of 1st female deputy chief
The Los Angeles Police Department station in Glassell Park was renamed Friday as the Margaret “Peggy” York Northeast Station in honor of the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station “a true testament to her steadfast tenacity and spirit.”...
Police: Couple arrested after home invasion in California; victims were their family members
WESTMINISTER, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after their alleged involvement in a home invasion of their own family’s house in California. According to a news release from the Westminister Police Department, Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to a house near the 14300 block of Pine Street for a report of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who were bleeding from the head.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
elaccampusnews.com
South Gate Center expansion continues
A new contractor will continue the construction of East Los Angeles College’s South Gate Educational Center after the previous contractor left the project. ELAC held a historic groundbreaking ceremony on March 22, 2019 to celebrate for the new home of the ELAC South Gate Educational Center. Since then there wasn’t much of an update about the progress of the new campus until October 18.
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday. The...
