PG&E customers in Palermo restored power
PALERMO, Calif. 10:25 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,400 PG&E customers were without power in the Palermo area Friday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,432 customers lost power at about 9 a.m. Friday. Just after 10 a.m., power was restored to all but 409 PG&E customers. Shortly before...
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
The time is up for the homeless illegally camping at Windchime Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico began its illegal camping enforcement at Windchime Park on Thursday. All the RVs and cars that used to line Humboldt Avenue near Windchime Park are gone. All of the tents that were also pitched there are gone. Chico Public Works crews moved in,...
Chico’s city plaza to close for ice rink prep
CHICO, Calif. - Chico’s city plaza will close next week as the city prepares to open the Chico Ice Rink in the Plaza. The City of Chico said the plaza will be closed Nov. 1 through Nov. 17. Crews will clean the stage, bathrooms, general use areas and install...
Chico police looking for person who fired gunshots in City Lot 1 Saturday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that they are looking for someone who fired a gun in a large crowd at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say that officers were monitoring the crowd in City Lot 1 after bar closing when they saw and heard gunshots. After this...
Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
Victim shot in 900 block of Nord Avenue, Police say suspect in custody
One victim has been shot in the 900 block of Nord Avenue, the Chico Police Department confirmed. The victim was shot in the parking lot of Taj and the Cheesesteak Shop while completing a Door Dash order, police said. Victim shot in 900 block of Nord Avenue, Police say suspect...
Student taken into custody after making threats toward Red Bluff High
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A student was taken into custody after making threatening comments toward the school on Friday, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said the student was found off campus and was taken into custody. Police said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Coroner’s office ID’s man found dead in Subway bathroom
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead inside a Chico Subway bathroom earlier this week. The Butte County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Thomas McKinney Jr. of Chico died. Officers responded to the Subway on Mangrove Avenue Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
Willows shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
WILLOWS, Calif. - 9:53 P.M. UPDATE - One person has been severely injured in a shooting off Highway 99w and County Road 60, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Around 5:30 p.m., Glenn County Sheriff's Deputies and CHP were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the intersection of County Road 60 and Highway 99w. Responding officers say they found a male subject inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained in the shooting.
Convicted DUI driver heads back to prison after serving time for crash that killed Kristina Chesterman
CHICO, Calif. - The drunk driver convicted in the crash that killed a Chico State nursing student is headed back to prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking in Ohio. Riley Hoover was sentenced to 7 years in prison for DUI and hit and run for the deadly crash in Chico in 2013. Hoover hit and killed Kristina Chesterman as she was riding her bike on Nord Avenue.
Gridley's second annual "Day of the Dead" celebration
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Gridley's second annual "Day of the Dead" celebration will take place Wednesday. Nov. 2. The celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Daddow Park, where there will be mariachi music, a kid's catrinas costume contest, traditional catrinas, a health fair, and plenty of food. Organizers...
Durham Volleyball sweeps Quincy in first round of section playoffs, other scores
DURHAM, Calif. - Durham Volleyball aced the first round of section playoffs, sweeping Quincy 3-0 in Division V. It was the second meeting between the two Trojans teams. Durham beat Quincy in three sets back in August. Both teams came to play in the first set. Quincy won the first...
Convicted child molester sentenced to 6 years in prison
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison for child molestation in Butte County over several years, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 32-year-old Frank Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday and will be on parole for 20 years. He will also...
Several concerts coming to Chico Women’s Club
Concerts at the Chico Women’s Club benefit the club, including one this weekend that will have a Grateful Dead band playing. Concerts at the Chico Women’s Club benefit the club, including one this weekend that will have a Grateful Dead band playing.
Chico State Men's, Women's Soccer score CCAA Tournament berth
Chico State Men's Soccer earned the fifth seed in the CCAA Tournament with a tie against Cal Poly Humboldt. The women lost to the Lumberjacks, but secured the fourth seed in the conference tournament. Chico State Men's, Women's soccer score CCAA Tournament berths. Chico State Men's Soccer earned the fifth...
VOTE! Play of the Week: Durham vs Foothill
Play A is from Durham High. Quarterback Weston Stumbaugh lets one fly near the sideline and finds Samuel Dyrr for an impressive catch and touchdown. Play B is from Foothill High School. Quarterback Davis Smith throws a screen to receiver Christopher Hall. Hall jukes out the defender and sprints 50 yards down the sideline for the touchdown.
