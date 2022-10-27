ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVx33_0ioHXIYj00

The Los Angeles Lakers are the worst team in the NBA right now, putting them in prime position to lose Victor Wembanyama to the Pelicans.

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers made a blockbuster trade in 2019 when they sent Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks. Some of these picks have already been conveyed and are present on the Pelicans roster. However, one of the most valuable picks might be one of the most understated ones.

The Lakers gave up plenty of unprotected first-round picks, but the one that may come to bite them in the behind is a 2023 pick-swap, where the Pelicans get the better pick out of the Lakers and themselves. Considering how good the Pelicans are this season and the 2023 draft being the tank for Victor Wembanyama , the value of this pick is shooting up every time the Lakers lose.

Fans are already making fun of the 0-4 Lakers possibly giving the stacked Pelicans squad Victor Wembanyama by winning the draft lottery.

Wembanyama on the Pelicans might be something that is so league-changing that every team will get concerned. They currently have one of the brightest futures in the league already and adding Wembanyama to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram might be game over for everyone else.

Can The Lakers Avoid Giving The Pelicans This Gift?

The only way the Lakers avoid this situation is if this pick gets bad odds and it doesn't go to them or if they are able to fight back from their terrible 0-4 start. LeBron James has started a season 0-4 before, but that was as a rookie. None of his teams have ever qualified for the playoffs after starting 0-3, let alone 0-4.

Even if the Lakers get a late lottery pick to send to the Pelicans, it will be better for everyone else. This is a stacked draft class, so adding a prospect like one of the Thompson twins would still greatly strengthen their squad.

If LA can make a comeback by trading players away to get better-fitting roster pieces , this is not something anyone needs to be worried about. Until that happens, the Lakers are going to alarm fans and executives about the possibility of Wembanyama heading to the Bayou.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy