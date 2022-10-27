Just a day after North Korea launched a record number of missiles in 24 hours, the hermit nation fired more ballistic missiles that forced Japanese residents in parts of its center and south to run for shelter. North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles, Seoul’s military said, a day after it fired more than 23 missiles into the air, including one that landed off the coast of South Korea for the first time. It also fired more than 100 artillery shells after threatening the U.S. with “powerful follow up measures” if it did not halt its military drills with South Korea. After the latest launch, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan at around 7:40 a.m. Then, at around 8:39 a.m., two reported short-range ballistic missiles were launched toward the Sea of ​​Japan from South Pyongang. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed that one of the missiles may be an intercontinental ballistic missile. “North Korea’s repeated missile launches are an outrage and absolutely cannot be forgiven,” Prime Minister Kashida said.Read it at NHK

25 MINUTES AGO