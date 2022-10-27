Read full article on original website
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
Trump lawyers throw Allen Weisselberg under the bus as he prepares to spill the beans at trial
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump's companies on Monday threw former longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisslberg under the bus during opening statements at a criminal trial over whether the company committed tax fraud. Weisselberg and two of Trump's companies were indicted in Manhattan last year after prosecutors said the...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Candidates for Connecticut Senate seat face off in debate
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Less than a week away from Election Day, the candidates for U.S. Senate went head-to-head in a televised debate Wednesday night. The debate was hosted by WFSB and CT Insider in Rocky Hill. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican candidate Leora Levy spoke...
Hassan and Bolduc trade fire in final showdown after GOP nominee comes under attack arriving at debate
A bystander took a swing at Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc as he arrived for his third and final debate with Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.
Furious North Korea Fires More Missiles After U.S. Threat
Just a day after North Korea launched a record number of missiles in 24 hours, the hermit nation fired more ballistic missiles that forced Japanese residents in parts of its center and south to run for shelter. North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles, Seoul’s military said, a day after it fired more than 23 missiles into the air, including one that landed off the coast of South Korea for the first time. It also fired more than 100 artillery shells after threatening the U.S. with “powerful follow up measures” if it did not halt its military drills with South Korea. After the latest launch, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan at around 7:40 a.m. Then, at around 8:39 a.m., two reported short-range ballistic missiles were launched toward the Sea of Japan from South Pyongang. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed that one of the missiles may be an intercontinental ballistic missile. “North Korea’s repeated missile launches are an outrage and absolutely cannot be forgiven,” Prime Minister Kashida said.Read it at NHK
