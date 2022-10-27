Oil Giant Shell Reveals Plans to Hike Dividend as Quarterly Profits More Than Double

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding
LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ford's October Sales Slide 10% Amid Supply Chain Issues
DETROIT – Ford Motor's U.S. sales last month declined by 10% as the automaker battled through supply chain issues that delayed shipments to dealers. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reported sales of 158,327 new vehicles in October, which was off from nearly 176,000 units sold during the same month a year earlier. It was the second-straight month of year-over-year declines after two months of double-digit increases over subdued sales constrained by semiconductor shortages.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cloud Stocks Creamed as Fed Indicates More Rate Hikes Are Coming
The Federal Reserve said it would raise its benchmark rate again and indicated that the "ultimate" rate would be higher than it had previously expected. One fund of cloud stocks is now down 51% for the year, compared with a 21% decline for the the S&P 500. Investors pounded cloud...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive
Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ferrari Raises Its 2022 Guidance Again on Red-Hot Demand for Sports Cars
Ferrari raised its guidance for full-year revenue and profit. The supercar maker's third-quarter earnings beat estimates on a jump in deliveries of its high-priced sports cars. But Ferrari's profit margin dipped from a year ago, as the mix of cars shipped leaned more toward relatively lower-priced models. Ferrari on Wednesday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's What the Federal Reserve's Fourth 0.75 Percentage Point Interest Rate Hike Means for You
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the sixth time this year, citing persistent inflation. Its also the fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase, which means financing costs will jump for many types of consumer loans. Here’s how your mortgage, credit card, car loan, student debt and savings could be...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stock Futures Are Flat After a Volatile Session Following the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike
Stock futures were little changed Wednesday evening, holding losses from the daily trading session after the Federal Reserve delivered another interest rate hike and signaled that no pivot or rate cut is coming anytime soon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Major Banks Are Bullish on Hong Kong's Economy and China Growth Prospects
Major lenders Standard Chartered and HSBC expressed confidence in the rebound of Hong Kong's and China's economy, even as China ramps up its Covid measures. "I think Hong Kong will rebound strongly following Covid ... I have every confidence Hong Kong will rebound strongly next year," said HSBC's CEO. However,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Luminar Says It Has Begun Production of Its Automotive Lidar Units Ahead of Schedule
Luminar is now shipping lidar units to SAIC Motor, China's largest automaker, ahead of schedule. The company's Iris lidar units will also be featured on upcoming new models from Polestar and Volvo. The announcement comes alongside Luminar's third-quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents...
Comments / 0