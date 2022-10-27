ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Lawrence's miscues costly in Jags' loss to Broncos in UK

LONDON (AP) — Trevor Lawrence’s goal-line interception ended a promising drive. His next pick ended the game. Lawrence has made strides in his second year, but the rookie mistakes linger. The Jacksonville quarterback’s miscues were costly in the Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
The Associated Press

Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday. Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and first since 2004, when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led them to the Super Bowl. In that season, the Eagles were denied an 8-0 start with a loss to the Steelers. Pittsburgh (2-6) offered no resistance this time once Hurts and Brown turned the Linc into their own pitch-and-catch playground. Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Chase Claypool threw a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt on a trick play in the first quarter for Pittsburgh’s only touchdown.
