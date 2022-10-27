SAN FRANCISCO -- BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station.Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station.Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim.Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down onto the track as the train was coming.The located victim was injured and alert. They were taken to the hospital and placed under involuntary 5150 hold.According to California state law, a person who may be a danger to themselves or others as a result of a mental health disorder can be taken into custody for up to 72 hours for assessment, evaluation and crisis intervention.There was no evidence of foul play.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO