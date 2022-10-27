ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Associated Press

Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the time to be a robbery that ended with a homicide. But this week investigators alleged that Nelson Chia hired Hasheem Bason, 33, to kill Xu. Both men were arrested Thursday on murder charges, the Bay Area News Group reported. The next day Chia was found dead inside a holding cell at Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. The killing drew attention both because of Xu’s prominence in the Oakland Chinatown community and due to fears of anti-Asian violence, stoked by earlier hate crimes in the Bay Area.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Nob Hill robbery results in shooting

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — A robbery turned violent in Nob Hill on Friday night and resulted in gunshots, according to San Francisco Police Department. Around 2:30 a.m. the victim was waiting for his girlfriend in his car at the corner of Pine and Larkin streets. According to police, multiple suspects came up to the vehicle […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Boyfriend arrested in murder-for-hire slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu kills self in jail

OAKLAND -- Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Nelson Chia, the boyfriend arrested in the August murder-for-hire slaying of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, fatally hanged himself at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon.The source told KPIX 5 that Chia hung himself in his cell at around 2 p.m. on Friday. There was no word whether authorities had the suspect under a suicide watch.In a press release issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Friday evening, authorities said Chia was being booked into Santa Rita for the murder of Xu Friday afternoon. Chia had been assigned to a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco Friday night

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station.Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station.Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim.Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down onto the track as the train was coming.The located victim was injured and alert. They were taken to the hospital and placed under involuntary 5150 hold.According to California state law, a person who may be a danger to themselves or others as a result of a mental health disorder can be taken into custody for up to 72 hours for assessment, evaluation and crisis intervention.There was no evidence of foul play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftimes.com

Boy’s body found inside suitcase identified, 1 person arrested in SF

After months of investigation, the young boy found dead inside a suitcase in Southern Indiana has been identified. The child was Cairo Ammar Jordan, 5, of Atlanta. According to the police, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, was arrested in connection with the case. The boy’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, is still at large.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo Backyard: Police

A mountain lion was spotted Friday in a San Mateo neighborhood, according to police. Residents saw the mountain lion jump into a backyard on Dalehurst Court before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the big cat walking around. There were no other sightings in the...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions

When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Berkeley police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting near UC campus, seize guns

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Thursday provided new details on the arrests of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured.Berkeley police issued a press release Thursday morning, saying that the suspects in the early morning shooting on Oct. 8 were taken into custody Tuesday evening at around 5:30 p.m. in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after serving simultaneous search/arrest warrants in Oakland and Union City.. The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as...
BERKELEY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 21-27

The following is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 1399 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Police: 3 suspects arrested in deadly Telegraph Avenue shooting

Police have arrested three suspects in the shooting that killed a man and wounded three others at a busy intersection near UC Berkeley earlier this month. Berkeley police say Michael Monrroy-Ramos, 23, and Andy Gutierrez-Rebollo, 24, both opened fire on a group of men at the corner of Telegraph and Durant avenues just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 8.
BERKELEY, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
berkeleyside.org

2 men charged with murder in Telegraph Avenue shooting

Update, Oct. 28: Prosecutors have charged the two suspects arrested earlier this week as part of the investigation into a deadly shooting near UC Berkeley. Berkeley police Detective Jennifer Wilson wrote in court documents that 23-year-old Michael Monrroy-Ramos and 24-year-old Andy Gutierrez-Rebollo had been “involved in a brief physical confrontation” with a group that included divinity student Isamaeli Mata’afa just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 8. As the group walked away, near the intersection of Telegraph and Durant avenues, police allege that both Monrroy-Ramos and Gutierrez-Rebollo opened fire, fatally wounding Mata’afa and injuring the three others he was with.
BERKELEY, CA

