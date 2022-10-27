ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. Police said the collision occurred Saturday, around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane. According to officers, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Arriving medical personnel took one person...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release deadly shooting video from Halloween 2021

New video has been release in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last Halloween. Police release deadly shooting video from Halloween …. New video has been release in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last Halloween. Pot lounges: What will Las Vegas cannabis consumption …. Christopher LaPorte of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Public visitation for Metro officer killed in the line of duty

A public visitation took place to honor the life of Metro officer Thai after he was killed while on the job. Public visitation for Metro officer killed in the …. A public visitation took place to honor the life of Metro officer Thai after he was killed while on the job.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11:17 p.m.

Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11:17 …. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11:17 p.m. Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north …. Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley. Food truck gaining popularity from social media. A North...
LAS VEGAS, NV

