Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game

New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WREG

Brooklyn Nets get a taste of Memphis soul at The Four Way restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Four Way restaurant in Memphis’ Soulsville neighborhood has served high-profile customers from Coach Penny Hardaway to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the years. But the group that pulled up Monday night was a first for the historic soul food spot, as the entire Brooklyn Nets team showed up to eat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

How will Lakers fans respond to owner Jeanie Buss during upcoming ceremony?

The Los Angeles Lakers may be laying the groundwork for their own roast. The Lakers look like a Division II team right now, having fallen to 0-4 on the season with a double-digit loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. It has been an even more embarrassing start than the one they had during their epic failure of a year last season, and every member of the organization, from top-to-bottom, is facing scrutiny right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Bucks play the Hawks on 4-game win streak

LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup against Atlanta as winners of four straight games. Milwaukee finished 7-5 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bucks averaged 102.8 points per game last season, 47.0 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.
ATLANTA, GA

