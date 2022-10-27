Ontario breezes past Sandusky Perkins, will play Lexington in Div. II district final

LEXINGTON — Ontario had no problem dispatching Sandusky Perkins in a Division II district semifinal Wednesday evening, winning 8-0 and advancing to Saturday's final against Lexington.

Like they've done all season, the Warriors started fast and buried their opponent early. Striker Addi Pittman started it off with a lovely strike for goal to open things up five minutes in. About two minutes later, midfielder Hattie Yugovich scored from outside the box. That quickly it was a 2-0 advantage for Ontario.

Throughout the match, the activity on the ball for the No. 1-seeded Warriors (17-3) was sharp. They worked the ball to the wide players (Sasha Bulakovski and Rowan McManes), drove the ball up the middle (Allyson Howard), maneuvered around the final third to find those half spaces where the ball could be received and then find teammates (Elaina Self) and combined well in close quarters (Pittman and Yugovich).

Ontario put a lot of crosses into the box and, although it didn't always convert those chances into goals, the fact the Warriors were putting constant pressure on the backline and goalkeeper told the story.

"The ball movement, intensity, urgency we came out with," said Ontario coach Larry Atkinson of his team. "Right from the beginning, we put pressure on them, wanted to see if we could get something early and settle in. I think we did that in the beginning. I think towards the middle or end of the first half we got impatient. Things were getting a little more easier. We were resorting to the long shorts. We had to be patient to work the ball around.

"We talked at halftime about taking people on and a couple other little things. They came out and implemented that pretty well in the second half."

The Warriors took a 2-0 halftime lead, which could have easily been wider. In the second half, Ontario continued to amp up its attack as Yugovich — the team's leading scorer this season — scored two more goals to finish with a hat trick and Pittman scored again with an accurate strike right inside the penalty box area for her second goal.

What stood out, though, was the ball pressure applied by the Warriors, who pressed high against the sixth-seeded Pirates (16-3-3) and forced their goalkeeper to kick long ball after long ball just to try to start their attack. For the majority of the match, the Pirates didn't get out of their own half of the field.

"We always pressure," said Ontario defender Jakiah Trammel. "We always get yelled at in practice to stay close. We all worked together and played like we usually do."

"We moved up as a unit," said Atkinson. "We didn't give them any gaps between midfield, so we were able to combine in the middle and read the balls and anticipate. They have two really good forwards up top. We made sure we stayed physical with them."

Also adding to the scoring tally for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champions were Rowan McManes, Leila Stevens and Trammel, who might have scored the goal of the match with a deep launching goal from about 15-20 yards outside the box that zoomed over the goalkeeper and into the net.

"No, I wasn't expecting it," said Trammel. "We've been working on that. I just hoped for the best and it went in."

The Warriors now shift their attention to Saturday's 2 p.m. district final against Lexington, a 2-1 winner over Clear Fork in Wednesday's other semifinal. Ontario defeated Lady Lex 2-1 when the teams met earlier in the season.

"It's not going to be easy in the next game," said Atkinson. "We gotta make sure we'll ready and focused."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ontario breezes past Sandusky Perkins, will play Lexington in Div. II district final