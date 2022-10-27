Read full article on original website
BBC
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
BBC
Zulu coronation: Crowds gather in South Africa for king Misuzulu coronation
Celebratory songs, chants and dance have filled the main stadium in South Africa's coastal city of Durban ahead of the historic coronation of the Zulu king. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, 49, will be formally acknowledged as a monarch. It will be the first Zulu coronation since South Africa became a...
BBC
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
BBC
Luca Kumahara: The three-time Olympian aiming to be the next trans trailblazer
The table tennis event at the 2022 South American Games may not have captured the attention of the wider sporting world - but for Luca Kumahara, it was a landmark. It was the first major tournament that Kumahara had competed in since announcing he was a transgender man. The 27-year-old...
