Powerball lottery ticket worth more than $1.5 million sold at CVS store in Rancho Cucamonga
Although no Powerball ticket matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing, one ticket sold at a CVS store in Rancho Cucamonga matched five of the numbers, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery said the ticket was sold at a CVS store at 11428 Kenyon Way. The ticket is worth $1,556,855. The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56-24 Another ticket sold at a gas station in Los Gatos in Northern California also matched five of the six numbers. Four other tickets worth $1 million were also sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York. WATCH NOW | ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $800 million , the second largest prize in the game's history. Saturday's jackpot has a cash value of $383.7 million. No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The Associated Press contributed to this post.
