Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Powerball lottery ticket worth more than $1.5 million sold at CVS store in Rancho Cucamonga

 3 days ago

Although no Powerball ticket matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing, one ticket sold at a CVS store in Rancho Cucamonga matched five of the numbers, according to the California Lottery.

The California Lottery said the ticket was sold at a CVS store at 11428 Kenyon Way. The ticket is worth $1,556,855.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56-24

Another ticket sold at a gas station in Los Gatos in Northern California also matched five of the six numbers. Four other tickets worth $1 million were also sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $800 million , the second largest prize in the game's history. Saturday's jackpot has a cash value of $383.7 million.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

Gracie Ayala
2d ago

Congratulations to the winners and I am happy for the people that won God only knows that maybe they may of needed the money and God blessed them

