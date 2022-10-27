Read full article on original website
Pop Star Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
news3lv.com
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
8newsnow.com
2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. Police said the collision occurred Saturday, around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane. According to officers, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Arriving medical personnel took one person...
NBC San Diego
Woman Found Dead Inside Her Las Vegas Home After 6-Year-Old Alerts Neighbors to Shooting
A woman was found dead inside her Las Vegas home Thursday morning after a 6-year-old child ran to a neighbor's house asking for help, authorities said. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a woman shot near Russell Road and Tenaya Way, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV reported.
DNA ties Las Vegas man to mother’s 1980 cold case rape, murder
A Las Vegas man faces charges connected to a mother's cold case rape and murder from 1980, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways
It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!. As When We Were Young kicks off its second weekend in Las Vegas, volunteers will be...
Fox5 KVVU
Funeral procession winds through Las Vegas valley for LVMPD officer killed in the line of duty
It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!. North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways. Updated: 12...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of missing Arizona man; 2nd suspect connected to Las Vegas woman’s murder
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have charged a man in the death of an Arizona man who was reported missing by his family in August. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said they charged Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, of Golden Valley, Arizona with homicide in connection with the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42. Detectives […]
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas Police said the crash happened just after 12 p.m. Oct. 28 near N. Aliante Parkway and W. Corvine Drive. According to police, a Jeep was traveling south on...
42-Year-Old Circo Corona Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on South Eastern Avenue. The officials reported that a 2002 Nissan X-Terra and a blue Toyota Matrix collided with each other and caused the accident. The driver of the Nissan...
Police: Missing man last seen in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man last seen in the central valley. Donald Phelps was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 in the 6200 block of west Oakey in the Spring Valley area. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white pants, shoes, and a black shoulder […]
‘I think I killed my mommy,’ Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing mother to death with shards of glass
A woman accused of killing her mother Wednesday morning reportedly called police to confess before officers found her on a freeway covered in blood, documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained Thursday said.
1 Woman Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened on Aliante Parkway drive approaching Centennial at around 12 p.m. The officials stated that a Jeep traveling southbound left the travel lanes, veered right, and hit the tree. The victim...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police release new video in Halloween 2021 shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released new video in a cold case from last Halloween in hopes to catch a drive-by shooter. The shooting happened Oct. 31, 2021 at a home in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Fogg Street. According to...
Las Vegas police detective accused of strangling, assaulting girlfriend who tried to leave his home: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police detective is accused of strangling his girlfriend and dragging her through his home after she tried to leave, an arrest report said. Det. Michael Lyons, 33, is facing charges of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping, and coercion domestic violence with the threat or use of physical force. […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
28-year-old daughter arrested after mom found stabbed to death at home, Vegas cops say
A woman was arrested in California after being accused of killing her mom in Las Vegas, police said. At about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, Las Vegas police said they were called to a house after receiving reports that someone was injured. After arriving at the scene, police found a...
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County, police teaming up to get homeless off the Las Vegas Strip and provide them services
It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!. North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways. Updated: 14...
