ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. Police said the collision occurred Saturday, around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane. According to officers, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Arriving medical personnel took one person...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas Police said the crash happened just after 12 p.m. Oct. 28 near N. Aliante Parkway and W. Corvine Drive. According to police, a Jeep was traveling south on...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police release new video in Halloween 2021 shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released new video in a cold case from last Halloween in hopes to catch a drive-by shooter. The shooting happened Oct. 31, 2021 at a home in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Fogg Street. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police detective accused of strangling, assaulting girlfriend who tried to leave his home: report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police detective is accused of strangling his girlfriend and dragging her through his home after she tried to leave, an arrest report said. Det. Michael Lyons, 33, is facing charges of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping, and coercion domestic violence with the threat or use of physical force. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy