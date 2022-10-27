ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month

CNN — New inflation data shows that US prices are still uncomfortably high, despite aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to rein in decades-high inflation. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which measures prices paid by consumers for goods and services, climbed by 6.2% for the year ending in September. That's unchanged from August, according to the Department of Commerce.
