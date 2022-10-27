Read full article on original website
Harrods doubles MD’s pay to £2.3m despite collecting £6m in furlough support
Harrods more than doubled the pay of managing director, Michael Ward, last year to £2.3m, even as the company collected almost £6m in government support under the furlough scheme. Ward, understood to be the highest paid director at the upmarket department story in Knightsbridge, west London, increased his...
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer
Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month
CNN — New inflation data shows that US prices are still uncomfortably high, despite aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to rein in decades-high inflation. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which measures prices paid by consumers for goods and services, climbed by 6.2% for the year ending in September. That's unchanged from August, according to the Department of Commerce.
