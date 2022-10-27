Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
Kings, Hornets clash on heels of impressive victories
The Sacramento Kings open a four-game road swing Monday when they travel to Charlotte to meet a Hornets team coming
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Shines with expanded opportunity
Likely brought in six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Mark Andrews exited the game early with a shoulder injury, and Likely took advantage to produce a co-team-high reception tally, a team-leading yardage total and his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard go-ahead scoring grab at the end of the third quarter. Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports Andrews' shoulder injury is considered minor, but perhaps Likely's production with the extra opportunity can earn him a bump in targets beginning with a Week 9 road matchup versus the Saints on Monday night, Nov. 7.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay on the Capitals' top-six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Suffered Achilles injury
Barrett was forced to exit Thursday's contest against the Ravens with an Achilles injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Head Coach Todd Bowles clarified after the game that Barrett suffered an Achilles injury and the injury could be serious. The linebacker was carted to the locker room during the third quarter of the matchup. Expect Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson to see larger roles if Barrett suffered a serious Achilles injury.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
Big guns warming up for Red Wings, Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings have opened the season well despite slow starts from two of the game’s
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury
Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit. Krejci appeared to be hurt when he was hit by Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rasmussen was consequently charged with high-sticking at 8:30 of the second period as a result of the incident. Krejci logged just 6:53 of ice time before leaving the game. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games prior to Thursday's contest.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw
Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ashtyn Davis: No injury designation
Davis doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis logged a full practice Friday after being limited in each of the first two sessions ahead of Week 8 and is expected to be available after missing Week 7 due to a hamstring injury. However, the third-year pro has only seen 10 defensive snaps across six appearances this season, so he figures to play primarily on special teams against New England.
CBS Sports
Titans' Rashad Weaver: Won't play Sunday
Weaver (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Weaver played a season-low 41 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps in Week 7 and was unable to practice during Week 8 prep due a back issue. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but the second-year linebacker will turn his focus on trying to suit up in Week 9. The Titans already have two outside linebackers on IR, so they'll be extremely thin on pass rushers against Houston.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Escaped major injury
The shoulder injury that Andrews suffered in Thursday's 27-22 win over Tampa Bay is minor, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Andrews entered the game with a nagging knee issue, but he was ultimately forced out after suffering a shoulder injury early in the second quarter. The exact diagnosis remains unclear, but the Ravens will have nine days off prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Saints so there's a chance he misses no additional time. Andrews managed three receptions for 33 yards prior to his exit.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
