Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
BBC
West Lane: Teenagers died after failures at 'unstable' hospital
Three young women died after a catalogue of failures at an "unstable" and "overstretched" mental health hospital, an inquiry has found. Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, both 17, and Emily Moore, 18, died under the care of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV). The three friends were...
BBC
Betsi Cadwaladr: C-section delay left baby severely disabled
A baby was left "severely disabled" after a delay during his delivery by Caesarean section, a High Court judge has been told. Betsi Cadwaladr health board will pay £4m in compensation after a negligence claim was brought by one of the boy's relatives. He has required 24-hour care since...
BBC
Magic-mushroom drug can treat severe depression, trial suggests
A drug based on a compound in hallucinogenic mushrooms can improve the symptoms of severe depression for up to 12 weeks, a trial shows. A 25mg tablet of psilocybin puts patients in a dreamlike state, making psychological therapy more likely to succeed. But the short-term side-effects could be frightening and...
BBC
Swansea University: Fingers could hold Covid answers
Finger length differences between left and right hands could hold answers to how ill people will get from Covid. Men and older people have been prone to severe Covid so experts believe later-life testosterone decline could be linked. Testosterone information is thought to be held in finger length ratios. Swansea...
Comments / 0