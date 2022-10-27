Read full article on original website
▶️ Congressional candidates face off at forum in Redmond.
The candidates for the Oregon’s newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District took part in a forum Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer took the stage before a room of supporters and cameras. The candidates weighed in on topics ranging from abortion,...
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
Shepherd’s House holds coat drive in Bend
The community showed up to help those in need stay warm this winter. Shepherd’s House Ministries held their annual winter coat drive on Saturday. Coats and clothes were dropped off and sorted at the shelter in Bend. “A lot of these people, they’re sleeping in tents, they’re sleeping under...
Redmond School District joins lawsuit against Juul
The Redmond School Board unanimously voted Wednesday to join a multi-district lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul. It’s the latest move in the ongoing fight against teen vaping. The district says there were 388 vaping cases in schools in a four-year span. More than 80% were tobacco or nicotine related.
Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project
Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District said Thursday it has completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. The post Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ St. Charles and Bend PD partner to take back drugs
St. Charles worked with Bend Police to take back medications on Saturday. The event was an opportunity for those in the community to safely dispose of old and unused prescription and over the counter medicines. Those driving through the parking lot were pleased the service was offered, including one man...
▶️ Students in Crook County HS gun incident face expulsion hearing
Two students that were reportedly in possession of a handgun at Crook County High School on Wednesday are facing an expulsion hearing, according to Crook County School District. “We will definitely follow the protocols and the law on that,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “It’s required expulsion for any kind...
Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval
Lazy Z Ranch in Sisters could soon be serving people its homemade wine. The post Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval appeared first on KTVZ.
Sawdust flies for a good cause
Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies recently took part in a nationwide sweep, looking for people who had outstanding arrest warrants related to domestic violence, during the 19th annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Park and Rec’s ‘Silver Sneakers’ discount program for seniors is coming to an end
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Park and Recreation's senior-discount program, called Silver Sneakers, is coming to an end on Dec. 31. The program offers discounted recreation and fitness programs for seniors. Park district Communications and Community Relations Manager Julie Brown said said BPRD and the provider, "They were not able to come to terms with The post Bend Park and Rec’s ‘Silver Sneakers’ discount program for seniors is coming to an end appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all
The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
▶️ Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest
A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stabbed another man at a Bend warming shelter. Bend Police say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a stabbing at 275 NE 2nd Street. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez, confronted the 28-year-old victim for...
Prineville named a top-10 dynamic micropolitan
Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas nationwide analyzed by Heartland Forward Prineville was recently named one of the top 10 micropolitan areas in the country in a report compiled by an Arkansas-based nonprofit. Heartland Forward, which is described on its website as a "think and do tank" focused on improving economic performance in the center of the United States, completed the report. The Most Dynamic Micropolitan report highlights communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000, basing its findings on a variety of economic metrics. Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas analyzed, the top ranked...
Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes
The 4th Annual Bend Witches Paddle will take place on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, from 3-5pm at Riverbend Park. The concept is simple. Community members dress up as a witch or warlock, grab a paddleboard and head out to Riverbend Park to paddle down the Deschutes River. This event is...
▶️ Little Did I Know: The Ghost of George Brosterhous
If you’ve ever driven through Downtown Bend, you’ve seen the work of the Brosterhous brothers. They were some of the first construction contractors in town, building many familiar landmarks. Sadly, the Historical Museum was the place where George Brosterhous took his final breath – or so we thought....
Bend Police seek public’s help to find hit-and-run driver; Bend man, 76, critically injured at roundabout
Bend police are asking the public for help in finding a large, dark-colored SUV involved in an apparent hit-and-run crash Thursday night at the Northwest Newport Avenue and 14th Street roundabout that critically injured a 76-year-old Bend man. The post Bend Police seek public’s help to find hit-and-run driver; Bend man, 76, critically injured at roundabout appeared first on KTVZ.
