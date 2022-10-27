ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Irvine man charged with beating small dog to death in Santa Ana

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhR4U_0ioHMrY500
A Yorkshire terrier. | Photo courtesy of PxHere (CC0)

A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car.

Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.

Francois was arrested Tuesday and appeared in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana on Wednesday when his arraignment was rescheduled for Monday.

Francois is accused of killing the Yorkshire Terrier service dog June 28 in a parking lot in the 1500 block of East 17th St., according to Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez. He allegedly killed the dog with his bare hands because the canine defecated in his car, Lopez said.

Comments / 17

S. Morgan
3d ago

He is lucky im not the judge. He would get 10 years at least behind bars. This kind of stuff is so reprehensible, and has to stop !

Reply(3)
10
Cyn D.
2d ago

Objects can be cleaned up and are replaceable. Another life is not. This abuser obviously showed his true colors and who knows who else he would have been capable of harming. I hope he gets a harsh sentence for this!

Reply
5
Jill Jackson Hill
3d ago

And it was HIS FAULT the poor dog did it...obviously didn't walk the poor thing. 💔

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Couple arrested after home invasion in California; victims were their family members

WESTMINISTER, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after their alleged involvement in a home invasion of their own family’s house in California. According to a news release from the Westminister Police Department, Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to a house near the 14300 block of Pine Street for a report of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who were bleeding from the head.
COSTA MESA, CA
newsantaana.com

An Irvine man was charged with brutally killing a service dog in Santa Ana

Randy Francois of Irvine, a 40-year-old man, is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana. Francois is accused of killing a Yorkshire Terrier service dog on June 28 in a parking lot at the 1500 block of East 17th St., according to the SAPD. Francois had apparently become incensed after the dog had defecated in his car.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
CBS LA

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Halloween party in Covina

Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say one of the party-goers produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out. The deceased were identified as two men in their 20s or 30s. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect fled the scene and remained outstanding, authorities said. Two other victims were taken to the hospital. One sustained non-life threatening wounds. The condition of the second individual was not known. The victims and the suspect were described as young men in their 20s or 30s. Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, and were asking anyone with information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
COVINA, CA
HeySoCal

Man charged with starting fire in Hemet police station

A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take one patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
HEMET, CA
foxla.com

Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

A fire broke out at the old O.C. Register building in Santa Ana

OCFA fire crews knocked down a fire at the old O.C. Register building at 625 N. Grand Ave. in Santa Ana. The building has been vacant for a while, since the O.C. Register moved their offices to Anaheim. Their production is now done in Riverside, where they previously acquired another newspaper company.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana

The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Review panel clears Pasadena officer who fatally shot suspect

A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force Review Board, and affirmed...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley

A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Irvine man charged with killing dog

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy