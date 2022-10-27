Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
How to manage your crypto assets beyond the grave
As October comes to an end, so does a month of Halloween festivities and scary stories. It is only fitting to dwell on a topic that frightens many within the crypto space: What will happen to our crypto assets when we pass away? This is something most cryptocurrency holders fail to give much thought to, and yet it continues to pose a significant problem as digital assets become more mainstream. So, what can be done? And how can you manage your crypto assets from beyond the grave?
forkast.news
Blockchain will be YouTube for finance, says CEO of South Korean blockchain firm Streami
The use of blockchain technology in finance will have an impact similar to that of YouTube on the media industry, said Lee Jun-haeng, CEO of South Korea-based crypto financial company Streami. Fast facts. He was speaking at Blockchain Week on Friday in Busan, South Korea, explaining that “in the old...
forkast.news
Binance confirms equity in Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition
Binance has confirmed its participation in Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition as an equity investor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange said on Friday. Fast facts. Changpeng Zhao, Binance founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with Forkast that Binance is excited to help Musk...
Harrods doubles MD’s pay to £2.3m despite collecting £6m in furlough support
Harrods more than doubled the pay of managing director, Michael Ward, last year to £2.3m, even as the company collected almost £6m in government support under the furlough scheme. Ward, understood to be the highest paid director at the upmarket department story in Knightsbridge, west London, increased his...
forkast.news
Visa’s trademark filings hint at launch of crypto wallet
Visa International Service Association on Oct. 22 filed two trademark applications that hinted at plans of launching a crypto wallet, according to a Twitter post by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis. Fast facts. The credit card giant filed applications for non-downloadable software used “to view, access, store, monitor, manage, trade, send,...
forkast.news
Huobi Global to end HUSD trading, delist stablecoin
Crypto exchange Huobi Global will stop trading in its HUSD stablecoin and delist the token on Friday 8 a.m. UTC (Friday 4 p.m. Hong Kong time), according to an announcement by the exchange. Fast facts. HUSD assets held by Huobi users will be converted into USDT at a ratio of...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin gains as Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout moves ahead
Bitcoin’s recent price gains came to a halt in Friday morning trading in Asia though it remained above the US$20,000 support line. Data released on Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) beat expectations in Q3, a sign interest rates may continue to rise. Ether also fell, along with most other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Leading memecoin Dogecoin was the only one on that list to rise, amid the pending sale of social media platform Twitter Inc., to long-time Dogecoin advocate, Elon Musk.
forkast.news
Web 3’s Korean future
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 28, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. We love to talk about the future when it comes to Web3, but not everyone agrees with what that could look like. However, NFTs and gaming are one of the big topics right now.
Comments / 0