forkast.news

How to manage your crypto assets beyond the grave

As October comes to an end, so does a month of Halloween festivities and scary stories. It is only fitting to dwell on a topic that frightens many within the crypto space: What will happen to our crypto assets when we pass away? This is something most cryptocurrency holders fail to give much thought to, and yet it continues to pose a significant problem as digital assets become more mainstream. So, what can be done? And how can you manage your crypto assets from beyond the grave?
forkast.news

Binance confirms equity in Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition

Binance has confirmed its participation in Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition as an equity investor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange said on Friday. Fast facts. Changpeng Zhao, Binance founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with Forkast that Binance is excited to help Musk...
forkast.news

Visa’s trademark filings hint at launch of crypto wallet

Visa International Service Association on Oct. 22 filed two trademark applications that hinted at plans of launching a crypto wallet, according to a Twitter post by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis. Fast facts. The credit card giant filed applications for non-downloadable software used “to view, access, store, monitor, manage, trade, send,...
forkast.news

Huobi Global to end HUSD trading, delist stablecoin

Crypto exchange Huobi Global will stop trading in its HUSD stablecoin and delist the token on Friday 8 a.m. UTC (Friday 4 p.m. Hong Kong time), according to an announcement by the exchange. Fast facts. HUSD assets held by Huobi users will be converted into USDT at a ratio of...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin gains as Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout moves ahead

Bitcoin’s recent price gains came to a halt in Friday morning trading in Asia though it remained above the US$20,000 support line. Data released on Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) beat expectations in Q3, a sign interest rates may continue to rise. Ether also fell, along with most other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Leading memecoin Dogecoin was the only one on that list to rise, amid the pending sale of social media platform Twitter Inc., to long-time Dogecoin advocate, Elon Musk.
forkast.news

Web 3’s Korean future

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 28, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. We love to talk about the future when it comes to Web3, but not everyone agrees with what that could look like. However, NFTs and gaming are one of the big topics right now.

