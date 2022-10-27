Read full article on original website
Xbox price increase coming, according to Microsoft
The Xbox and the Xbox Game Pass could be seeing an increase in price according to Microsoft Gaming CEO. Keep reading to learn more. While speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer commented about the price increase. Spencer said that he thinks “at some point we’ll have to raise the prices on certain things.” However, he follows this up by saying that “going into this holiday we thought it was important to maintain the prices.” However, it is unclear at the moment which prices will actually increase, as Spencer just said “certain things”.
Xbox Alleges That PlayStation Intentionally Kept Call Of Duty Out Of Game Pass For A Long Time
Xbox has asserted that PlayStation has prevented Call of Duty from being made available on Xbox Game Pass for a long time. The approximately $70 billion acquisition of Activision by Microsoft has been surrounded by a great deal of disarray and controversy. Recently, the technology giant confirmed that this year...
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ crossplay can’t be disabled for Xbox and PC users
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fans who choose to play on Xbox or PC have found that the option to disable crossplay is missing from the game. On the PlayStation versions of Modern Warfare 2, entering the settings menu sees the user faced with a crossplay toggle as well as a crossplay communications toggle at the top of the list of options. For Xbox and PC players, these options are missing entirely.
IGN
Modern Warfare 2's Physical Edition is Basically an Empty Box - IGN The Daily Fix
Players are starting to receive their physical copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and discovered that the discs are only 72MB of data. Callisto Protocol is officially cancelled for release in Japan. Finally, Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series consoles could go up in price at some point according to Phil Spencer, but the increase won't happen this holiday period.
aiexpress.io
Xbox Series S isn’t holding next-gen back, reality is
^Keep tuned for Jim’s video op-ed on how good the Collection S actually is. There’s a pernicious hearsay going round that the common-or-garden Xbox Collection S, the most cost effective next-gen console in the marketplace, is in some way inflicting different, higher machines to be compromised with pointless framerate caps. Fairly how the hearsay began is a little bit convoluted, however I’ve defined all within the accompanying video. And, look, right here’s the factor: it’s a load of garbage.
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
CNET
Microsoft Wants Activision's Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch
For the better part of the past year, gamers have been anxious about Microsoft's plans to pay just under $70 billion to buy developer Activision Blizzard, announced in January. A key question many raised: What would happen to the hit war simulator, Call of Duty? Microsoft on Wednesday said it'll look to Minecraft as an answer.
ComicBook
Huge PlayStation Exclusive Was Almost an Xbox Game
One of the biggest PlayStation console exclusives was almost an Xbox exclusive, according to a new report. Between games like Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part 2, the PS4 had some absolutely killer exclusive games. So far, the PS5 is continuing this trend with the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo, and of course the new God of War Ragnarok. The PlayStation's most popular console exclusive is none of these award-winning games though, it's Genshin Impact, a free-to-play game that is still slated to come to Nintendo Switch but remains a PlayStation console exclusive for the moment. While the game is still supposedly Switch-bound, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox. And it may never come to Xbox consoles as it sounds like PlayStation locked down some exclusivity deal during the game's development. Before this happened though, Xbox reportedly had the same opportunity but passed on the game, a decision that likely cost it millions.
Call of Duty's latest battle is between Microsoft and Sony
Hunting down your enemies on the bustling streets of Amsterdam, along the U.S.-Mexico border or in a Middle Eastern fishing village is just part of the intense action in the latest Call of Duty video game. The Friday release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues a nearly two-decade...
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Xbox boss says that the current metaverse is a 'poorly built video game' and is 'not how I want to spend my time'
Xbox chief Phil Spencer compared the metaverse to a "poorly built video game" and a "living room." He said it's "not how I want to spend my time" at a conference on Wednesday. But he added that the metaverse is in "the early stage" and would "evolve." Phil Spencer, head...
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
dotesports.com
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
TechRadar
How to buy the right gaming laptop this Black Friday without breaking the bank
Gaming laptops are a great way to play the latest games when you're away from home, and they are increasingly powerful enough to make great desktop PC replacements for many gamers. It's no wonder then that gaming laptops are some of the most popular deals during Black Friday, especially because...
These Celebs Didn't Waste Any Time Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Bought The Site
"Hate speech intended to incite harm (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
