KMAland Iowa 8-Player (10/28): Lenox, Fremont-Mills move into quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Lenox and Fremont-Mills are moving on to the state quarterfinals while West Harrison’s historical season came to an end in Iowa Class 8-Player on Friday. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 28 No. 8 West Harrison 12. Max Hough led GTRA with 283 yards of total offense, finishing with three offensive touchdowns...
Kyle Sternberg shines as AHSTW gets past Southwest Valley, advances to quarterfinals
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW Vikings (10-0) are moving on to the Class A state quarterfinals after a 35-14 victory over district foe Southwest Valley (7-3) in the second round Friday. Stellar defense and superb quarterback play propelled the Vikings to their 10th double-digit win in as many games. “It feels...
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/29): Creighton pitches shutout
(KMAland) – The Creighton men won, while the Omaha and UMKC men played to a draw Saturday in regional college soccer action.
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/29): Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Omaha, NWMSU win
(KMAland) – Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were all winners Saturday in regional college volleyball action.
Woodbine's Bendgen, Bedford's Johnson win state championships on Day 1 of state XC
(Fort Dodge) -- Two state championships, a banner day for the 1A boys, eight total medalists and a deck walk for the Woodbine boys highlighted a busy day one at the Iowa High School Cross Country Championships on Friday. CLASS 1A BOYS. KMAland’s biggest story of the day came from...
Fremont-Mills holds off Southeast Warren's comeback attempt to set up rematch with Lenox
(Lacona) -- For the second straight week, Fremont-Mills football fended off a comeback attempt to keep their season alive. The Knights (7-2) led by as many as 18 against Southeast Warren in Friday's Class 8-Player second round postseason action. However, the Warhawks (9-1) made things interesting, but F-M held on for a 30-28 win.
8-Player, District 10 All-District Football Team
Audubon: Grant Gleason (SR) and Lane Barber (SR) Boyer Valley: Charlie Brasel (JR) and Luke Cripps (JR) CAM: Kegan Croghan (SO) and Collin Bauer (FR) Coon Rapids-Bayard: Kolby Culberson (JR) and Raiden Doty (SR) Exira-EHK: Jackson Radcliffe (JR) and Jameson Kilworth (JR) West Harrison: Mason McIntosh (JR) and Abe Pavlik...
KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
Logan-Magnolia's Troxel excited to play softball at College of St. Mary
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia catcher Kattie Troxel is all set to take her talents to the next level with College of St. Mary. “After state softball, I really thought I wanted to play college softball,” Troxel said of beginning her recruiting process. “I didn’t want to be done, so I just asked (Coach Rick McHugh) and Abby Hiatt’s mom for help.”
PODCAST -- 2022 Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show (Week 10)
(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!. This week, we have preview interviews with 28 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below. SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, CAM's Barry Bower, Lenox's Michael Nardini, Southeast Warren's...
Kenneth Lindell, 89, of Urbandale, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Graveside Service with Military Rites at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Omaha's Zimmers picks up All-Summit League First Team
(KMAland) -- Omaha’s Regan Zimmers was picked to the All-Summit League Women’s Soccer First Team on Thursday. Zimmers’ teammate Grace Ostergaard landed on the Second Team while Kansas City’s Sophia Limongi and Omaha’s Jordyn West were Honorable Mentions. Omaha’s Lindsey Birch and Emma Konsmo and...
Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died...
Mary Ann Waller
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex) Service: Mass of Christian BurialName: Mary Ann WallerPronunciation: Age: 77From: OmahaPrevi…
Robert “Bob” Petersen, 84, of Anita, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Anita Congregational Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:11:30 a.m. A private family burial, with military honors, by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard, will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Petersen...
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door...
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
